THE SELLOUT, WORLD-FIRST FUNCTIONAL MUSHROOM SUPPLEMENT WITH COLLAGEN IS BACK, READY TO BOOST FOCUS AND PERFORMANCE

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revive Collagen, the award-winning and fastest-growing premium collagen brand in the UK, is back in stock after the sellout run of its world-first functional mushroom and liquid collagen range that delivers instant results. The groundbreaking formulas harness the power of functional mushrooms with nootropics to enhance cognitive function, and stress-reducing adaptogens combined with 6,000mg of hydrolyzed Type 1 marine collagen, to help boost mental agility, concentration and performance by day with Concentration & Clarity, while elevating relaxation and sleep by night with Sleep & Inner Calm.

Revive Collagen Functional Mushroom Line

Revive Collagen has developed two distinct, high-performance, caffeine-free formulas to offer consumers an effortless upgrade to their daily wellness routine in a delicious ready-to-drink sachet. Each delivers instant results: Concentration & Clarity immediately enhances cognitive function, while Sleep & Inner Calm instantly promotes relaxation.

Nicole Vignola, Neuroscientist in Residence for Revive Collagen says: "Optimising our internal biochemistry is key to cognitive function, emotional resilience, and well-being; this range makes it easy to support both brain and body in a meaningful way. The intersection of neuroscience and nutrition is an exciting space, and I highly recommend Revive Collagen's new range to anyone looking to nourish both mind and body."

DRINK UP, THINK SMART WITH CONCENTRATION & CLARITY

Think faster and feel sharper with Concentration & Clarity, a potent blend of brain-boosting mushrooms: 2000mg Lion's Mane Mushroom (supports brain health and function), 600mg Reishi Mushroom (helps manage stress), Chaga (rich in antioxidants and helps support immune function), and Himematsutake Mushroom (helps strengthen the immune system). Containing superior doses of 1000mg Ashwagandha Root, alongside Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and 800mg nutrient-rich Irish Sea Moss that helps improve skin hydration and elasticity, this is the perfect advancement to your daily supplement.

For those seeking optimal mental agility, enhanced productivity or increased daily focus, Concentration & Clarity is your go-to to help you reach your full potential.

Each daily sachet comes in a refreshing apple flavour.

EXPERIENCE DEEP RELAXATION WITH SLEEP & INNER CALM

De-stress and unwind with Sleep & Inner Calm's relaxing blend of functional mushrooms and potent adaptogens that work to reduce stress, anxiety and promote balance: 500mg Ashwagandha Root, 1000mg Reishi Mushroom, serotonin-boosting L-Tryptophan, Lemon Balm, Jujube, Passion Flower extract and 500mg Chamomile extract to encourage better sleep and promote deep relaxation. Premium calming ingredients known to aid relaxation and improve sleep, such as melatonin-rich 200mg Montmorency Cherry, California Poppy and Magnesium Gluconate, fuse with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and 6,000mg of type 1 hydrolyzed marine collagen, to promote healthy skin, hair and nails.

Whether you're struggling with stress, looking to improve sleep quality or seeking more balance, Sleep & Inner Calm is your go-to solution for holistic wellness.

Each daily sachet comes in a delicious mixed berry flavour.

Nicole Vignola, Neuroscientist in Residence for Revive Collagen comments: "I'm always looking for wellness brands that align with the science of brain and body health. It's rare to find a supplement range that genuinely excites me, but Revive Collagen's new range does just that."

Revive Collagen's Functional Mushrooms is now available at ULTA and ULTA.com.

About Revive Collagen

Launched in August 2020, Revive Collagen is a luxury liquid collagen supplement, developed to enhance beauty from within. Proudly British with quality at its core, it offers uniquely formulated, ready-to-drink collagen with up to 10,000mgs of type 1 hydrolyzed marine collagen, which delivers real results to the hair, skin and nails within 6-8 weeks. All products include added beauty ingredients and up to 100% of an adult's RDA of essential vitamins. Revive Collagen is now the fastest-growing collagen brand in Europe and the USA; listed in over 10,000 stores including Boots, Holland & Barrett, M&S, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens.

Revive Collagen is a proud partner of Vitamin Angels, a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition for pregnant women, infants, and young children. With every box sold, Revive Collagen helps provide a child or mother in need with a 6-month supply of life-changing vitamins.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Revive Collagen