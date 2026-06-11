The Shilla Seoul Hosts South Korea's First LHW Asia-Pacific Membership Meeting

Luxury hospitality leaders from across Asia-Pacific gather in Seoul for LHW's Regional Membership Meeting of 2026

LHW, the world's largest collection of independent luxury hotels, admits only properties that meet its rigorous quality standards.

The meeting at Yeong Bin Gwan, The Shilla Seoul's signature event venue, was attended by LHW President and CEO Shannon Knapp on her first visit to South Korea.

The event highlighted The Shilla Seoul's more than 45-year partnership with LHW and reinforced its standing as one of Korea's leading luxury hotels.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shilla Seoul hosted the 2026 Asia-Pacific Membership Meeting of The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW), marking the first time the annual gathering was held at The Shilla Seoul.

Executives from The Shilla Seoul and The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) pose for a commemorative photo at Yeong Bin Gwan, The Shilla Seoul's signature event venue. Pictured are Yoon Junsik, Executive Chef of The Shilla Seoul (sixth from left), Chris Walker, Chief Commercial Officer of LHW (seventh from left), Sung Yunki, General Manager of The Shilla Seoul (eighth from left), and Shannon Knapp, President and CEO of LHW (ninth from left).

The Shilla Seoul, operated by The Shilla Hotels & Resorts, the hotel business arm of Hotel Shilla, a Samsung Group affiliate, welcomed LHW members and luxury hospitality leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region at the meeting. Attendees included LHW President and CEO Shannon Knapp and senior executives from member hotels and the organization, who gathered in Seoul to discuss market trends, strategic priorities, and future opportunities for the luxury travel industry.

Founded in New York in 1928, LHW is the world's largest collection of independent luxury hotels. Membership is reserved for properties that meet the organization's rigorous quality standards. Today, LHW represents more than 425 luxury hotels across over 80 countries worldwide.

The Shilla Seoul has maintained its membership with LHW for more than 45 years since opening its doors. The hotel continues to strengthen its position as one of Korea's leading luxury hospitality destinations through partnerships with globally recognized travel and hospitality organizations, including Forbes Travel Guide, Michelin Guide, and Virtuoso.

Held annually, the LHW Asia-Pacific Membership Meeting serves as a platform for member hotels across the region to exchange industry insights, discuss emerging trends, and explore future growth opportunities. The meeting also welcomed Shannon Knapp, President and CEO of LHW, on her first visit to South Korea, underscoring the growing significance of Seoul within the global luxury travel market.

Hosted at Yeong Bin Gwan, The Shilla Seoul's signature event venue, the gathering provided attendees with an immersive experience of Korean heritage and culture through its contemporary interpretation of traditional Korean architecture.

"It has been a great honor to gather with nearly 60 hoteliers representing more than 30 member hotels across our Asia-Pacific Membership Meetings. The first week of meetings culminated at The Shilla Seoul, a long-standing LHW member known for its exemplary Korean hospitality," said Shannon Knapp, President and CEO of LHW. "As a vital region for LHW, Asia-Pacific continues to be a source of innovation, growth, and engagement. We look forward to building on the momentum, relationships, and ideas generated through these discussions at The Shilla Seoul and throughout the region."

The Shilla Seoul continues to earn recognition from leading international hospitality rating organizations and luxury travel networks, further strengthening its reputation as one of Korea's premier luxury hotels.

In February 2026, The Shilla Seoul was awarded the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating for the eighth consecutive year, becoming the first and only hotel in Korea to achieve this distinction. The hotel was also named to Forbes Travel Guide's Exclusive Group, a recognition reserved for just 51 properties worldwide that demonstrate exceptional service excellence.

In addition, The Shilla Seoul was ranked the No. 1 hotel in South Korea in La Liste Top 1000 Hotels 2025 and was included among the World's Top 200 Hotels, further underscoring its standing among the world's leading luxury hospitality destinations.

As global attention toward South Korea continues to grow, the selection of The Shilla Seoul as the host of one of LHW's Asia-Pacific Membership Meetings highlights both Seoul's rising profile as a luxury travel destination and The Shilla Seoul's enduring leadership within Korea's luxury hospitality industry.

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About Hotel Shilla

Hotel Shilla, an affiliate of the Samsung Group, is a leading hospitality and travel retail operator based in South Korea, committed to delivering outstanding customer experiences through innovation and service excellence. Its hospitality division, The Shilla Hotels & Resorts, includes three hotel brands: The Shilla, Shilla Monogram, and Shilla Stay, with 22 properties across South Korea, China and Vietnam. The Shilla Seoul, the company's flagship luxury property, is a member of the Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) and an APAC Regional Program Partner of Virtuoso, recognized globally for excellence in service and sophistication. In its travel retail division, The Shilla Duty Free is a leading duty-free powerhouse, operating three domestic stores, two overseas branches, and an online platform. Drawing on decades of expertise, Hotel Shilla continues to pursue new opportunities for growth, aiming to become a world-class service distribution leader.

For more information visit: www.shilla.net/seoul, Instagram at @theshillaseoul, LinkedIn at @theshillaprteam

About The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. (LHW)

In 1928, 38 independent hoteliers came together to create LHW which now comprises more than 425 hotels in over 80 countries, making it the largest collection of independent luxury hotels. Since its inception, the Company has carefully curated a selection of distinctive hotels, resorts, inns, chalets, villas, and safari camps, from the snow-capped Alps of Europe to the African veldt, to share them with adventurous souls who seek the remarkably uncommon. The LHW community is made of exceptional individuals, united by a passion for the surprising discoveries and details that come with every travel experience. LHW hoteliers are artisans of hospitality whose expertise, commitment to excellence and individual flair allows them to create story-worthy moments for their guests. It is these authentic, individualized moments, combined with the warm high-touch service these hoteliers and their team provide, that keeps discerning travelers returning again and again. LHW's collection covers the globe and promises a broad range of destinations and unique experiences, enhanced by LHW's tiered guest loyalty program, Leaders Club. From converted former palaces and countryside retreats run by the same families for generations, to gleaming skyscrapers in dynamic urban centers, serene private island escapes, glamorous tented camps – and beyond – travelers are invited to explore, find inspiration, and experience unforgettable travel moments.

For more information visit: www.lhw.com, Facebook at @LeadingHotels, Twitter at @LeadingHotels and Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld.

SOURCE The Shilla Hotels & Resorts