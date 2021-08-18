The Slot Buzz Launches in Canada

WATERFORD, Ireland, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with its strategy of being active in regulated and soon to be regulated markets, the predominantly UK-based site theslotbuzz.com has launched in Canada.

With Single Event Betting being legalized in August 2021, the Canadian Online Gambling market is set to explode. The Slot Buzz is aiming to become the go-to slots resource for Canadian Players.

Renowned for descriptive reviews on the latest games and new slot sites , The Slot Buzz is set to be an oasis for Canadian slot lovers. The aim of the launch is to guide players to safe and licensed operators internationally as the Canadian Market begins to mature.

Each review is carefully handled by their gambling experts, who have accumulated years of experience as both players and promoters. This creates an unbiased analysis ensuring players know what hottest games are on the market and what to steer clear from. Additionally, the expert team have experience in the UK and other regulated markets which allow them to guide players to safe and effective iGaming destinations.

The project manager explains, "While many believe the Canadian market is oversaturated, we see massive gaps in high-quality and reliable content for slot players. Each month, providing the latest games has given our UK supporters a platform to easily access the best slot games within seconds of their launch. This, along with our focus on only reviewing licensed brands gives us confidence Canadian Punters will love this launch.

This only seems to be the start for The Slot Buzz, further offering players the latest gambling news, best slot bonuses, speedy payment methods, and what to expect from renowned software providers!

