The Small Changes Revolution: Novotel Launches Star-Studded Collective to Make Longevity Accessible to All

The Collective's name reflects a powerful mathematical truth – just 1% improvement each day compounds to create 37-fold positive change over a year. This isn't about perfection or radical lifestyle overhauls. It's about proving that longevity and wellbeing are achievable through simple, enjoyable daily choices.

"We're democratizing longevity," said Jean-Yves Minet, Novotel Global Brand President. "For too long, wellness has been positioned as a luxury pursuit requiring extreme measures. The Novotel 37 Collective proves that extraordinary health and happiness come from small, consistent actions anyone can take – whether you're traveling for business, planning a family vacation, or simply living your daily life."

Meet the Trailblazers Leading the Movement

The Novotel 37 Collective continues to grow, bringing together diverse and inspiring voices who embody the power of small, consistent improvements. Each member represents a different facet of the movement – from movement and nutrition to connection and sleep – demonstrating how 1% daily actions can transform wellbeing in joyful, sustainable ways.

Kauli Vaast – The 22-year-old Tahitian sensation didn't just ride waves to Olympic gold at Paris 2024; he redefined what's possible through disciplined daily practice and deep connection to nature. His approach to incremental improvement mirrors the ocean's patient power.

– The 22-year-old Tahitian sensation didn't just ride waves to Olympic gold at Paris 2024; he redefined what's possible through disciplined daily practice and deep connection to nature. His approach to incremental improvement mirrors the ocean's patient power. Alfie Steiner – The plant-forward culinary revolutionary is transforming how we think about food, proving that delicious, nourishing meals can fuel both personal health and planetary wellbeing without sacrificing flavour or satisfaction.

– The plant-forward culinary revolutionary is transforming how we think about food, proving that delicious, nourishing meals can fuel both personal health and planetary wellbeing without sacrificing flavour or satisfaction. Javier Pastore – The former Paris Saint-Germain maestro, celebrated for his extraordinary vision and technical brilliance, brings elite-level insights into mental clarity, strategic thinking, and the daily habits that sustained a world-class career.

– The former Paris Saint-Germain maestro, celebrated for his extraordinary vision and technical brilliance, brings elite-level insights into mental clarity, strategic thinking, and the daily habits that sustained a world-class career. Olivia Arezzolo – Olivia Arezzolo is Novotel's Sleep Expert, Australia's leading sleep expert and worldwide keynote speaker. With a best-selling book in 10 countries, Olivia translates sleep science into practical, actionable advice; and helps us use sleep as a strategy – for performance, leadership and longevity.

The Case for a Longevity Revolution

Novotel's research reveals that travellers are actively seeking realistic, sustainable ways to enhance their wellbeing. Traditional wellness trends often require extreme commitments, but the data shows that small, consistent steps are what truly create long-term change. The Novotel 37 Collective aligns with this insight by offering practical alternatives to the all-or-nothing mentality.

As Jean-Yves Minet notes, "The longevity economy is projected to be worth $4.6 trillion by 2030, but it shouldn't be exclusive to those who can afford expensive retreats or extreme programs. Through the Novotel 37 Collective, we're bringing world-class wellness wisdom to everyone, everywhere – from our 625 hotels across 70 countries to your daily routine at home."

Beyond Inspiration: Actionable Transformation

The Novotel 37 Collective delivers tangible value through Novotel's four longevity pillars:

EAT: Alfie Steiner's plant-forward innovations transform nutritious eating into an accessible, flavour-forward experience.

Alfie Steiner's plant-forward innovations transform nutritious eating into an accessible, flavour-forward experience. MOVE: Kauli Vaast demonstrates how joyful movement can be part of everyday life, while Novotel's partnership with Paris Saint-Germain provides practical tools for guests and families.

Kauli Vaast demonstrates how joyful movement can be part of everyday life, while Novotel's partnership with Paris Saint-Germain provides practical tools for guests and families. SLEEP: Olivia Arezzolo shares expert, evidence-based techniques for improving sleep and rest – both in hotel rooms and at home.

Olivia Arezzolo shares expert, evidence-based techniques for improving sleep and rest – both in hotel rooms and at home. MEET: Javier Pastore brings guidance on meaningful connections, mental clarity and maintaining balance under pressure. Through videos, interviews, practical tools, and on-property experiences, the Collective provides travellers with real strategies that support meaningful, daily progress.

A Global Movement, Not Just a Moment

The Novotel 37 Collective reflects the growing desire for authentic, accessible wellbeing solutions. Whether for frequent travellers, busy parents, or anyone seeking more balance, the Collective offers a trusted roadmap built on progress, not perfection.

As Minet says, "Whether you're a frequent traveller looking to maintain healthy habits on the road, a parent seeking family wellness strategies, or someone simply wanting to feel better every day, the Collective offers real tools that work in real life."

The community will continue expanding in the coming months, welcoming additional voices from wellbeing, culinary, business, family and ocean preservation disciplines.

Goal-setting and Wellbeing

A global study by Novotel of 9,000 travellers across 8 countries worldwide indicates that over half of travellers (50.2%) regularly set personal goals for the year, while nearly one in five (19%) do not set any at all, highlighting the varied ways people approach goal–setting and self–improvement.

Personal development dominates these goals, with personal growth and health being nearly equal priorities. Career advancement ranks third, while relationship–focused goals affect about one–third of goal–setters. Younger generations prioritise career and financial improvement far more heavily (Gen Z: 47.3%, Millennials: 46.4% vs. Boomers: 9.4%). Personal growth remains high across all age groups but peaks with Gen Z (61.8%).

India leads in personal growth motivation (62.3%), while Brazil tops health and fitness goals (54.4%). China shows the highest career/financial focus (44.6%), and the UAE leads in relationship/social motivations (42.6%).

Nearly eight in ten people (79.3%) express confidence in achieving the goals they set. Confidence decreases significantly with age, Gen Z reports 91.2% confidence versus only 51.2% among Boomers.

The most successful approach is starting small, an approach followed by just 37% of respondents, suggesting travellers are starting to understand the value of gradual habit formation. This echoes Novotel's 1% more philosophy which the Novotel 37 Collective will continue to inspire so more travellers understand the value of small steps for lasting impact.

For more on Longevity Everyday, follow Novotel Hotels (@novotelhotels) • Instagram photos and videos.

Notes to Editors:

Survey data source: Online (CAWI) survey conducted 21st to 30th November 2025

9,000 Adults who have travelled for business or leisure

Countries: UK, BR, FR, AE, CN, AU, DE, IN

About Novotel

Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers high-quality hotels designed as catalysts for longer, fuller, happier lives, democratizing longevity for everyday travellers through sleep, food, movement, and connection. Novotel has universal appeal, delivering elevated experiences for all travellers, from business professionals to friends and families. Novotel established a partnership with WWF in 2024, to champion the protection and restoration of the world's oceans, through science-based action and conservation projects. The brand's wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; relaxed restaurants with nutritious choices; flexible workspaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centres. Novotel, which has over 600 locations in more than 70 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,800 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

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SOURCE Novotel Hotels