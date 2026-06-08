Lioness™, the First Functional Snack Designed Around the Real Moments of a Woman's Day — Launching Nationwide at Target

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- She drives 70% of consumer spending in the United States. She is the primary household shopper and the most loyal wellness consumer. And yet, the snack aisle has never been built for her actual day.

Until now.

Lioness™ functional snack brand built for the real moments of her day. From the morning rush to the afternoon slump to the evening exhale. We made the snack that didn't exist. Delicious, guilt-free, and designed to keep up with everything she does. Because every woman is a Lioness.

Today, Lioness™, delicious single-serve functional gummy snacks designed for women, launches at all 1,900+ Target locations and online at Target.com, Amazon, and TikTok Shop.

Lioness is founded by Nicky Jackson, a former senior executive at Kellogg's and PepsiCo and founder of RangeMe, the platform that transformed how CPG brands are discovered by US retailers. Jackson knows the snack aisle better than almost anyone. Which makes what she found when she went looking for something for herself all the more telling.

"I've been buying for everyone else in the snack aisle for years; the fruit snacks for the kids, the bars my husband reaches for. But what about me? I'm not a wellness guru. I'm just a woman looking for simple solutions to get through my day. It didn't exist, so I built it. Because every woman is a Lioness, and she deserves a snack that knows it."

— Nicky Jackson, Founder & CEO, Lioness™

Not a bar. Not a supplement. Not an afterthought. Three snacks. Each formulated for a different moment in her day. Energy for the morning rush, PickMeUp for the afternoon slump and Calm for the evening exhale. Every pack: 45 calories. 0g added sugar. 6g prebiotic fiber. Vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Certified, sweetened with monk fruit. Made in the USA with clinically studied ingredients at doses that actually deliver.

Lioness™ Energy (Citrus): Natural caffeine from green tea with L-Theanine, Ginseng, and Rhodiola for smooth, focused energy. No jitters, no crash.

Lioness™ PickMeUp (Strawberry): Caffeine-free. Lion's Mane, Ginseng, Gymnema, and Chromium to beat the 3 pm slump and quiet cravings.

Lioness™ Calm (Mixed Berry): KSM-66 Ashwagandha, Magnesium, Lemon Balm, and Chamomile to decompress and ease into rest.

About Lioness™

Lioness™ is a female-founded functional snack brand — the first daily gummy snack designed around the energy rhythms of a woman's day. Every pack is formulated with clinically studied ingredients at effective doses. Learn more at dailylioness.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Lioness Brands LLC