"The Software Era Is Over for Insurance Agencies": SUPERAGENT AI Launches 3.0, an AI Business Partner That Does the Work Itself

The company is framing the release as a generational break with how agencies have run for decades. Instead of a stack of software an owner operates, 3.0 is a partner an owner talks to. It reads the agency's live data, knows insurance the way a veteran producer knows their book, and executes the work itself: campaigns, call analysis, producer training, record updates. Every action that would change the agency's book waits behind an approval card for the owner's click.

"The software era is over for insurance agencies. The partner era starts today," said Vlada Lotkina, CEO of SUPERAGENT AI. "For twenty years this industry has paid an invisible tax: owners and producers spending their days operating tools instead of selling. With 3.0 you don't operate anything. You say what you need, out loud or in a sentence, and it gets done in front of you, with your permission on every change. It is the business partner every owner wishes they'd had on day one."

Four tools and five steps, replaced by one sentence

Until now, "using AI" in an Insurance Agency meant exporting a report, downloading a spreadsheet, pasting it into a chatbot, asking a question, and then returning to the software to act on the answer. Four tools and five steps for one outcome. SUPERAGENT 3.0 collapses that entire loop into one conversation, on live agency data, inside the platform where the work actually happens.

What that looks like in practice on day one:

A failing campaign is diagnosed, its bottleneck named, and its capacity doubled, in a single chat thread.

"Build me a winback campaign for every lead we lost this quarter" produces a complete, ready-to-activate campaign: playbook, steps, timing, inbox, AI agents assigned to the call steps.

Every customer call is scored 0 to 100 across an eight-dimension quality framework, and the agency's costliest objection can be pulled straight from its own conversations.

A brutal real customer call becomes an AI training persona, objections and attitude intact, that producers practice against on demand through live voice roleplay.

Owners describe any workflow in plain words and 3.0 turns it into a repeatable skill that follows the agency's playbook, while memory and adjustable personality make the partner feel like theirs.

"The producer's day is about to look completely different," said Dave Dwanyen, CSO of SUPERAGENT AI. "3.0 does the producer's busywork better than a producer can, which leaves producers with only the part that wins: the relationship, the instinct, the close. The agencies that pull ahead won't have fewer producers. They'll have the best producers in the world."

Command stays with the owner

Trust is engineered into the architecture rather than promised in the marketing. Reads are instant and approval-free. Writes always wait: any change to records, campaigns, playbooks, or settings presents an approval card first, and there are no automated approvals. Every credit and every minute of work is displayed in the open. Under the hood, 3.0 runs on a customized version of the world's leading AI model, orchestrated so each task gets the right-size intelligence, tuned for insurance.

Availability and pricing

SUPERAGENT 3.0 is available today for new and existing customers. New agencies sign up at getsuperagent.com and onboard in minutes through a chat-guided setup, with instant phone number provisioning; forwarding an existing line activates inbound coverage immediately. Existing customers get 3.0 on their current accounts: same agents, same data, one conversation. Plans: Pro at $499 per month, Scale at $999 per month, and custom Enterprise with human-approval governance built in. A 14 day free trial is available at launch.

The launch keynote, three real agency problems solved live on screen from start to finish, streams today at 8:00 AM PST (11:00 AM ET) on YouTube. Reserve a seat at https://getsuperagent.com/3-0

About SUPERAGENT AI

SUPERAGENT AI is the AI workforce platform purpose-built for insurance agencies. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in San Francisco, SUPERAGENT unifies inbound and outbound calling, campaigns, quoting data capture, call intelligence, and producer training into a single platform trusted by more than 500 insurance agencies across the United States. With SUPERAGENT 3.0, the platform becomes the AI Business Partner for insurance agencies: talk to it, and it does the work. Learn more at www.getsuperagent.com.

SOURCE SUPERAGENT AI, Inc.