The Southern Environmental Law Center brings Southern Solutions and Climate Action to Climate Week NYC

Data centers, Appalachia, and climate storytelling are focus of environmental nonprofit's first-ever day of free Climate Week programming

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC), the largest nonprofit, nonpartisan environmental legal advocacy organization rooted in and focused on the U.S. South, announced today that it will host a one-day public event during Climate Week NYC on September 22, featuring three panel discussions on data centers, Appalachia, and storytelling, all critical Southern climate issues. For the first time, SELC is bringing the South to Climate Week to share the experiences and knowledge that only those shaping solutions on the ground can provide.

The U.S. South plays an outsized role in contributing to the climate crisis and at the same time, Southern communities, from urban neighborhoods to rural farm towns, are experiencing more extreme weather, accelerated biodiversity loss and underserved and communities of color are often being hardest hit by climate impacts. In response to these challenges, across our region, thousands of climate and environmental advocates are developing solutions from the ground up.

The live event, being held both in-person and virtually, is free and open to the public at Iron23 on 29 West 23rd Street. During discussions, panelists will dig into the rise of data centers across the region and how Southern communities are responding; they'll explore how wildlife connectivity builds climate resilience for everyone; and artists and storytellers will discuss using their craft to ignite climate action.

"The South matters when it comes to solving the climate crisis. Yet, Southern voices are often missing from the conversation during Climate Week," said Executive Director DJ Gerken. "That's why we are bringing the South to this international convening – highlighting the beauty, community, joy, and immense challenges we face and the progress happening in this growing and evolving region."

Panels include:

Data Centers: Community-Led Advocacy to Real Solutions

You can't talk about data centers without talking about the South. Our region has become the largest hub for these facilities in the U.S., and communities—from urban neighborhoods to rural towns—are feeling the impact. Hear how grassroots organizers are pushing for change not only at the local level but calling for more transparency and national policy action.

Over, Under, and Through: Wildlife Connectivity and Resilience in Appalachia

In the heart of the South lies an ancient mountain range — a biodiversity hotspot with species found nowhere else on Earth. Once thought of as a climate haven, it now faces intensifying storms and hotter summers. Learn how communities are responding and building connectivity to help wildlife and people thrive in a changing climate.

Storytelling in the U.S. South: Igniting Climate Action through Art

Join us as we explore the powerful Southern storytelling, redefining the region and reimagining what is possible. Hear from musicians, artists, poets, and storytellers as they share authentic, powerful ways they are using narrative and experience to approach building more inclusivity into climate action.

Climate Week NYC, the largest climate event in the world, brings together over 1000 events and activities across New York City annually, where government, civil society, and businesses meet to find solutions to address the climate crisis. SELC leaders and experts will be participating as panelists, speakers, and will be available for interviews.

Panelists and additional event information will be announced soon.

Visit https://www.selc.org/climate-week to learn more about SELC's public events at Climate Week NYC.

About Southern Environmental Law Center

The Southern Environmental Law Center is one of the nation's most powerful defenders of the environment, rooted in the South. With a long track record, SELC takes on the toughest environmental challenges in court, in government, and in our communities to protect our region's air, water, climate, wildlife, lands, and people. Nonprofit and nonpartisan, the organization has a staff of 200, including more than 130 legal and policy experts, and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Va., with offices in Asheville, Atlanta, Birmingham, Chapel Hill, Charleston, Nashville, Richmond, and Washington D.C. selc.org

SOURCE Southern Environmental Law Center