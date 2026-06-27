The SpaceX IPO Lifted the Whole Space Economy -- Including the Public Companies Building the Road Back to the Moon

Editorial Commentary — Commercial Space Series

SpaceX's listing drew investor attention to the broader space economy, including lunar infrastructure. Intuitive Machines (Nasdaq: LUNR) has emerged as a leading public name in NASA's commercial Moon program, with record revenue and a US$1.1 billion backlog.





VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American News Group Market Commentary, The public listing of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SPCX) As the most valuable private enterprise in the world arrived on the public market, it reframed the entire space sector as an investable theme — and capital began searching for the listed names attached to each piece of the opportunity. Among the threads that drew fresh attention was one of the most evocative: the return to the Moon. Get our free Orbital Economy Signal Brief for plain-English intelligence on the commercial-space sector, delivered as it moves.

Key Takeaways

The SpaceX IPO reframed space as a public-market theme, and reporting noted a broad rally across space stocks tied to lunar and Moon-base initiatives.

reframed space as a public-market theme, and reporting noted a broad rally across space stocks tied to lunar and Moon-base initiatives. Intuitive Machines (Nasdaq: LUNR) reported record Q1 2026 revenue of about US$186.7 million , nearly triple the prior year, with a backlog of about US$1.1 billion.

, nearly triple the prior year, with a backlog of about US$1.1 billion. Growth was driven by its US$800 million Lanteris Space Systems acquisition and NASA and U.S. Space Force contracts, including selection for the Andromeda IDIQ with a ceiling reported up to US$6.2 billion.

and NASA and U.S. Space Force contracts, including selection for the Andromeda IDIQ with a ceiling reported up to US$6.2 billion. Other listed names spanning lunar and space infrastructure include Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) and Boeing (NYSE: BA) — each distinct, and neither a proxy for the other.

From One Mega-IPO to a Sector-Wide Re-Rating

Reporting around the period noted a rally across space stocks tied to NASA's lunar ambitions and Moon-base planning. SpaceX itself is central to that story — its Starship is integral to NASA's Artemis program — but the lunar economy is being built by a wider set of companies, several of them already public. The one that has moved most decisively into that role is Intuitive Machines.

Intuitive Machines: A Lunar Pioneer Turning Into a Space Prime

Intuitive Machines (Nasdaq: LUNR), based in Houston, first drew headlines as a lunar-lander company — its Nova-C spacecraft became the first U.S. vehicle to soft-land on the Moon since Apollo. But its 2026 story is one of transformation from a single-mission lunar specialist into a vertically integrated, multi-domain space contractor. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported record revenue of about US$186.7 million — nearly triple the prior-year period — alongside positive adjusted EBITDA of US$2.7 million and a contracted backlog of roughly US$1.1 billion.

The leap was powered by its roughly US$800 million acquisition of Lanteris Space Systems, which broadened the company well beyond landers, plus a run of government awards. Management described a revenue mix split across commercial, civil, and national-security customers, and pointed to milestones including a NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services task order for its IM-5 mission and selection for the U.S. Space Force's Andromeda IDIQ, a space-domain-awareness program with a ceiling reported as high as US$6.2 billion. The company reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of US$900 million to US$1 billion.

As ever, the counterweight matters. Intuitive Machines carries concentrated exposure to government contracts and their appropriations timing, integration risk from rapid acquisitions, and the simple reality that lunar missions are difficult — its earlier landing famously tipped on touchdown while still returning data. The backlog provides visibility; it does not eliminate execution risk.

Why the Lunar Economy Is Suddenly an Investment Category

The deeper shift the SpaceX IPO helped surface is that "going to the Moon" has become a procurement program, not just an exploration goal. NASA's Artemis effort and its associated Moon-base planning are designed to be executed substantially through commercial contracts — landers, terrain vehicles, communications relays, and surface infrastructure bought from private companies. That converts a national ambition into a recurring revenue opportunity for the firms positioned to win the work, and it is why a lunar-services company's backlog and contract wins now read like those of any other government-exposed growth business. Intuitive Machines has leaned directly into that, expanding from landers into space-to-Earth data relay through planned acquisitions of ground-station assets, building toward the kind of integrated infrastructure the program will need for years. Tracking how this sector is being repriced in real time? Join the free Orbital Economy Signal Brief to follow the shifts as they happen.

The Wider Lunar-and-Infrastructure Field

A couple of other listed companies frame the broader infrastructure landscape around the lunar and space-services theme — each distinct, and neither a proxy for the other. Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) is a space-and-defense technology company working across propulsion, precision systems, and space-infrastructure programs, and has been awarded a series of defense and space contracts as it builds out its platform. Boeing (NYSE: BA) anchors the large-cap, incumbent end: a diversified aerospace-and-defense prime with deep space heritage spanning human spaceflight, satellites, and major NASA programs. It is the steadier, established route into the same broad theme, with none of the pure-play torque — or the pure-play risk — of a smaller name. Together they show a lunar-and-space-infrastructure trade that runs from focused specialists to century-old primes, all drawn closer to the spotlight as SpaceX's listing re-rated the category — though each remains tied to its own contracts and execution.

Another Name in the Space-Access Field

Among the smaller, specialized names in the field is Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), referenced here purely for context and not as a recommendation. Over recent months the company has announced a series of partnership and development steps, including engaging Integrated Launch Solutions (ILS) to support mission design and range integration for its STARLAUNCH pathway, joining the NSF-proposed C-STARS research consortium at the University of Florida, and expanding a partnership with Mu-g Technologies on microgravity research. The company has said it is targeting a STARLAUNCH II space-demonstration flight over a roughly 18-to-24-month window, subject to regulatory approvals and execution. These are the company's own publicly stated plans.

The Bottom Line

SpaceX's arrival on the public market turned the space economy into a theme investors feel they must understand — and the road back to the Moon is one of its most tangible pieces. Intuitive Machines has positioned itself as a leading public name in that build-out, with record revenue, a billion-dollar-plus backlog, and a deliberate pivot from lunar lander to multi-domain space prime. The opportunity is real and contract-backed; so are the risks of government timing and acquisition integration. For investors drawn to the lunar story the SpaceX IPO helped illuminate, the names are now public and the milestones are now scheduled — with the data, as always, still to be delivered. To keep a closer eye on the launch, satellite, lunar, and space-data economy as it develops, sign up for the free Orbital Economy Signal Brief.

SIGNAL OVER NOISE

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CONTACT

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SOURCES

[1] Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), Form S-1 registration statement (proposed Nasdaq symbol SPCX), May–June 2026, sec.gov; contemporaneous reporting on space-sector reaction.

[2] Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR), Q1 2026 financial results (record revenue, US$1.1B backlog, Lanteris, Andromeda IDIQ, IM-5), May 2026.

[3] Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: VOYG), corporate and contract disclosures, 2026.

[4] The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), corporate and space-program disclosures, 2026.

[5] Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), company press releases (Integrated Launch Solutions engagement; C-STARS; Mu-g partnership; STARLAUNCH II demonstration timeline), 2026.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This publication contains forward-looking statements concerning the companies referenced and the commercial-space sector, including statements regarding the proposed initial public offering of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. ("SpaceX") and its reported terms, which are based on third-party reporting and SpaceX's own filings and remain subject to change until and unless finalized; product development, launch and mission timelines; contract awards and backlog; and broader market conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks and uncertainties — including execution, regulatory, financing, competitive and macroeconomic risks — that could cause actual results to differ materially, as detailed in each referenced company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. References to SpaceX are for thematic and contextual purposes only; SpaceX is a separate company with no affiliation to the publisher, and nothing herein is an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities of SpaceX or any other company. Figures attributed to named companies are drawn from those companies' public disclosures. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made; the publisher undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.