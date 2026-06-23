The Sterling Group Agrees to Sell Tangent Technologies to Platinum Equity

HOUSTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group ("Sterling"), a middle market private equity firm, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Tangent Technologies ("Tangent") to Platinum Equity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, Tangent is a leading manufacturer of high-performance synthetic materials used for outdoor living, site amenities, structural applications and marine decking. In recent years, these premium materials have become a leading substitute for traditional building materials given their durability, low maintenance, and aesthetics. Tangent manufactures its products using a combination of post-consumer and post-industrial recycled feedstock.

In 2018, Sterling partnered with Tangent's founders to build on the company's successful track record of innovation and exceptional customer service in the synthetic materials industry. Sterling's experience partnering with family sellers and history of sharing economics with employees were important factors in the partnership with Tangent. During Sterling's ownership, Tangent expanded to serve new customers and new end markets, more than tripling in size. John Griffin, Sterling Partner, spent a year embedded in the business to assist the management team with these growth initiatives.

"Sterling is grateful for the trust founders Guy DeFeo, Andy Stephens, and Pancho Morales placed in us when choosing Sterling as a partner," said John Griffin. "I am confident Tangent's exceptional management team, led by CEO Kevin Potthoff and President/CFO Brad Huffman, will achieve even greater milestones in the next phase of growth in partnership with Platinum."

Moelis and Lincoln served as financial advisors and McDermott Will & Schulte served as legal advisor to Tangent.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $1 billion. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 78 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $27 billion. Sterling currently has approximately $9 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

SOURCE The Sterling Group, L.P.