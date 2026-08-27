The Token Supercycle is Here: Solana Brings Breakpoint 2026 to London

MoneyGram, Allfunds, Bridge, Balaji Srinivasan and Raoul Pal join the speaker

lineup as Solana Foundation brings the institutions, capital and builders shaping the

next era of internet capital markets to London

More than 8,000 attendees from 100+ countries are expected as Breakpoint comes to

the home of capital markets for the first time, taking place 15-17 November

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solana Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to the decentralization, growth, and security of Solana, today announced the first wave of speakers for Solana Breakpoint 2026, taking place 15-17 November at Olympia London. This marks the first time the annual forum will take place in the UK.

Breakpoint, London, November 15-17, 2026

This year's Breakpoint will center on the theme of Token Supercycle: a new era in which stablecoins, tokenized assets, payments and AI-driven economic activity increasingly move onchain. As AI accelerates the demand for capital, coordination and real-time settlement, Solana has emerged as the battle-tested, always-on infrastructure built for this next generation of the global economy. Today, Solana accounts for more than 50% of all blockchain transactions. It is the world's fastest growing payments network, processing upwards of $4.7 trillion in stablecoin volumes in 2026 alone, surpassing $4 billion in real-world asset (RWA) value, and is home to more than 50% of tokenized equity volume. Beyond this, Solana's rapidly growing ecosystem spans agentic commerce, consumer applications and digital collectibles – expanding the role of programmable assets and payments across more of the global economy.

Breakpoint will bring together financial institutions, technology companies, investors, and policymakers shaping this supercycle and building the next era of capital markets.

The first announced speakers include:

Anthony Soohoo, CEO, MoneyGram

Tad Smith, CEO of Candy Digital

Annabel Spring, CEO of Allfunds

Balaji Srinivasan, founder of The Network State

Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder, Solana and CEO, Solana Labs

Zach Abrams, CEO of Bridge & Open Standard

Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation

Raoul Pal, co-founder and CEO of Real Vision

Peter Moore, Owner, Wisla Krakow Football Club

Additional leaders from global institutions, allocators, payment companies, enterprise, technology companies and government will be announced ahead of November.

Why London, Why Now

Breakpoint comes to London at an important moment for the UK's position in global finance and technology. London was selected for 2026 given its long-standing role as a global hub for capital markets, entrepreneurship, technology and culture. As the UK faces growing questions about its ability to retain talent and capital, Solana is bringing Breakpoint to London to make the case for what the region has to offer: a global capital-markets hub, deep institutional expertise, exceptional talent, and a powerful stage for the founders and builders creating the future of finance.

"London is where modern capital markets were invented. The opportunity now is to build markets that are global from day one, operate around the clock and can be accessed by anyone with an internet connection," said Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation. "Token Supercycle is about what happens when capital, assets and economic activity go onchain. Whether you are an institution deploying capital, a founder building new financial infrastructure or a policymaker shaping the rules, Breakpoint is where the people building that future come together. Bringing Breakpoint to the UK for the first time puts Solana's builders on the same stage as the institutions and policymakers now financing the onchain economy."

Program - The Supercycle: Today and Tomorrow

Programming will explore the forces driving the supercycle today and the technologies that will shape what comes next.

Day 1: The Supercycle, Today will examine the institutional assets that are already moving onchain and live on Solana: stablecoins, payments, tokenized real-world assets, and the macroeconomic forces accelerating the growth of onchain financial infrastructure.





will examine the institutional assets that are already moving onchain and live on Solana: stablecoins, payments, tokenized real-world assets, and the macroeconomic forces accelerating the growth of onchain financial infrastructure. Day 2: The Supercycle, Tomorrow will explore what comes next: AI agents, prediction markets, consumer applications, new forms of ownership and entirely new markets enabled by programmable capital.

The Token Supercycle has begun. Come for the alpha. Build it on Solana.

Speaking applications are open. For more information on Breakpoint and to purchase tickets, please visit solana.com/breakpoint.

About Solana

Solana is a high performance network powering internet capital markets, payments, AI agents, and crypto applications. Solana operates as a single global state machine, and is open, interoperable and decentralized. For more information, please visit https://solana.com.

About Solana Foundation

Solana Foundation is a non-profit based in Zug, Switzerland, dedicated to the decentralization, growth, and security of Solana. For more information, please visit https://solana.org/

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