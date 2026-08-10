The Tomte Cake Brings Storytelling, Sweet Treats and Christmas Magic Together in New Whimsical Holiday Tradition

Created by a mom of two, the cake set includes a children's book, an heirloom-quality gingerbread house cake pan and a charming, hidden Tomte figurine placed inside the cake.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tomte Cake announces the release of this holiday season's whimsical Christmas baking experience, bringing storytelling, sweet treats and surprise together in one magical holiday tradition designed for families to enjoy year after year.

The Tomte Cake Set includes an original children's book, a 3D gingerbread house cake pan, and a hidden Tomte figurine placed inside the cake as part of the holiday tradition. In Miranda’s original story, whoever discovers the hidden Tomte will enjoy good luck throughout the holiday season.

Created by mother of two Miranda Vaughn, who struck a deal with Kevin O'Leary ("Mr. Wonderful") on Shark Tank, The Tomte Cake Set combines an original children's book, an heirloom-quality gingerbread house cake pan, and a hidden Tomte figurine placed inside the cake as part of the holiday tradition. The result is a hands-on holiday experience that creates a memorable family tradition filled with creativity, connection, and wonder.

Inspired by disappointing store-bought gingerbread house kits, Vaughn set out to create a three-dimensional gingerbread house cake pan that transforms a delicious baking experience into a festive tradition. She then created the story behind it, writing and illustrating a children's book inspired by the Scandinavian tradition of the Tomte, a mythical gnome known for bringing warmth, kindness and holiday magic to the home.

"I was inspired by the joy of storytelling and the magic of Christmas traditions," said Vaughn. "Watching my own children read the story, bake the cake and decorate it with excitement was incredibly rewarding. The best part was seeing their faces when they discovered the surprise hidden inside. Now, families everywhere can experience that same sense of wonder and create a holiday tradition they'll cherish for years to come."

The Tomte Cake Set includes:

Storybook and Recipe: A beautifully illustrated original story about a mischievous Tomte who accidentally falls into a bowl of cake batter.

A beautifully illustrated original story about a mischievous Tomte who accidentally falls into a bowl of cake batter. Gingerbread House Cake Pan: A reusable baking pan that creates two mini 3D gingerbread house cakes at once.

A reusable baking pan that creates two mini 3D gingerbread house cakes at once. Tomte Figurine: Hide Tomte inside one cake and let the holiday fun begin. In Miranda's original story, whoever discovers the hidden Tomte will enjoy good luck throughout the holiday season.

Blending storytelling with baking, The Tomte Cake offers a modern Scandinavian-inspired holiday tradition that encourages families to gather in the kitchen, create lasting memories, and celebrate the season together year after year.

Priced at $64, The Tomte Cake Set is available now for preorder, with shipping expected by the end of August. For more information and updates, follow the brand on Instagram.

About The Tomte Cake:

Created by Shark Tank success story Miranda Vaughn, The Tomte Cake is an interactive holiday baking experience that combines an original children's book, a 3D gingerbread house cake pan and a charming Tomte figurine to create a modern Scandinavian-inspired Christmas tradition for families to enjoy annually. Follow them on Instagram.

SOURCE The Tomte Cake