MIAMI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W , the AI Communications Firm, today released The Disappearing Trade Press — a research field report documenting how the trade media that defined five major U.S. industries collapsed, consolidated, or was deliberately retired over the past decade.

The cleantech newsroom Greentech Media was acquired by a research firm for an estimated $40 million — and the journalism was shut down five years later. High Times and the Cannabis Cup brands were sold out of bankruptcy for $3.5 million. The flagship games site Game Informer was acquired by an aggregator paying writers a reported $12 per article.

Why it matters: The single, authoritative place an industry's facts used to live has fragmented into paywalls, content farms, vendor blogs, and one-person independents — and increasingly, the place it gets reassembled is inside an AI engine.

Three findings:

Five industries, one pattern. Energy & cleantech, cannabis, legal, cybersecurity, and gaming & esports all show the same arc: institutional newsroom → consolidation → reduction or closure. The owners changed the math. Legal trade publishing changed hands an estimated five times in two decades. The trade brands that survived now sit inside data terminals priced like enterprise software. The last U.S. print games magazine closed in 2024. Game Informer was shut down by its owner, GameStop, after 33 years in print.

"For a century, every serious industry had a magazine that kept score — and that is where reputation was decided. Brands that still pitch 'the trade' the way they did ten years ago are pitching a building that no longer exists." — Ronn Torossian , Founder & Chairman, 5W

Full report: https://www.5wpr.com/research/the-disappearing-trade-press/

Methodology: Field report drawing on public ownership records, reporter interviews, and trade-press archive analysis across five sectors. Acquisition figures cited from public reporting at the time of each transaction.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority inside ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. Founded 2003. Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's. Agency of the Year, American Business Awards®. 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications, Ragan. Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year. 5wpr.com .

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations