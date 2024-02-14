LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus Technology, the leading global consumer electronics brand, is thrilled to present the Ultimate Baseus Valentine's Day Gift Guide for the Tech-Savvy Romantic. In the spirit of love and innovation, we've handpicked an array of magnetic power banks and car mounts that promise to blend seamlessly into the lives of your significant others.

Our selection of magnetic power banks ensures your loved ones stay charged and connected, no matter where their day takes them. Meanwhile, our state-of-the-art car mounts offer a blend of safety and flexibility, perfect for those who love hitting the road. Choose Baseus this Valentine's Day to gift a touch of tech elegance and practicality to the gadget lover in your life.

Baseus Magnetic Power Bank (6,000 mAh)

The Baseus Magnetic Battery Pack is a great budget-friendly option without sacrificing fantastic capability. It looks similar to the official Apple MagSafe battery pack, only bigger and with a USB-C port - which runs along the bottom surrounded by handy LED indicator lights. The pack has a 6,000 mAh capacity, and can wirelessly charge your iPhone or compatible devices at up to 7.5W.

It can charge at speeds of up to 20W via a wired connection. That means you can plug a USB-C to USB-C cable into the battery pack and charge the iPhone 15 Pro at 20W, or even charge an Android phone. Consumers can now enjoy the best price with a 50% Valentine's Day discount with code "8IMA7OPX".

The best MagSafe-compatible battery pack overall

The affordable Baseus MagSafe-compatible battery pack was one of the fastest charging and recharging models we tested, making it a great buy for anyone looking for a magnetic battery bank for their iPhone.

--CNN Underscored

Baseus MagSafe Portable Charger 5,000mAh with Stand

With its powerful magnetic snap-to-charge feature, this portable charger ensures your iPhone is securely in place while it receives safe and reliable wireless charging. The charger boasts a 20W PD Fast Charge capability via USB-C cable, boosting your iPhone 15's battery up to 50% in just 30 minutes, and a 7.5W wireless charging option for added flexibility.

The built-in folding stand allows hands-free use of your iPhone in either portrait or landscape mode, supporting iOS 17 standby mode for an optimal viewing experience. Its slim, compact design makes it the perfect on-the-go accessory, easily fitting into a pocket or purse without sacrificing durability. Consumers can now enjoy the best price with a 35% Valentine's Day discount with code "9K2SR6LZ".

Baseus Let's C Magnetic Power Bank: "Go Wired, Go Wireless, It's Seamless"

A game-changer for on-the-go charging, this MagSafe-compatible power bank offers both wired and wireless charging options. With a built-in PD 30W USB-C cable, it supports 18W fast charging for refilling the bank. Never worry about carrying extra cables again. Consumers can now enjoy the best price with a 30% Valentine's Day discount with code "7C8XHFPY".

Baseus rolled out a series of charging accessories recently, and the one I like is the 10000mAh power bank with an integrated MagSafe magnetic charging. The power bank is aimed at the iPhone 15 series, but with Android accessory makers including a MagSafe coil in their cases, you can use it with just about any device.

--Android Central

Baseus Qi2 Magpro Magnetic Wireless Charging Car Mount

Qi2 Certified Charging: Pushing for greatness, the Baseus MagPro series is one of the first car mounts in the industry to use Qi2 certified charging. This provides real 15W wireless charging. A Qi2 certification ensures superior close-coupled electromagnetic conduction - achieved by simply placing your phone on top of the device to give you certified and effortless charging on the go. Customers can enjoy a 35% discount at this moment.

The Best of CES 2024: What We're Looking Forward to Most

We're most excited about a wireless-charging car mount from Baseus (set to launch in early 2024). Not only does it support Qi2's 15 W charging speeds, but it also has a small built-in fan to help your phone stay cool. This is handy since wireless chargers in general are prone to overheating, which can damage your device's battery over time.

--Wirecutter

Baseus MagPro Car Phone Holder

A beacon of safety, stability, and flexibility for drivers. Engineered for seamless one-hand operation, it ensures your focus remains on the road. Boasting a solid magnetic connection that holds up to 1.2kg secures your device through the roughest terrains.

Its 360° adjustable design caters to all viewing preferences, ensuring optimal visibility. Universally compatible, it welcomes iPhone 15/14/13/12 users with a simple snap and includes a metal ring for other devices. Installation is effortless, complemented by an exquisite design that marries durability with protection against scratches, redefining car mounts for modern drivers. And this product offers a 23% discount on your gift choice.

About Baseus

Baseus is a leading consumer electronics brand founded in 2011. The company believes in "Simplicity for More" - which means creating seamlessly practical and aesthetic products that go the extra mile for the younger tech enthusiast generation. Baseus offers a wide range of products that include Portable Chargers , Desktop Chargers , Wall Chargers , Wireless Earbuds , and Docking Stations . Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.

Media Contact:

Name: Baseus PR Team

Phone: +1 (213) 512-7063

Email: [email protected]

Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd

SOURCE Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd