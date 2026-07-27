The Ultimate Fandom: Disney Adults Announces Inaugural Adults Weekend for March 2027

An Iconic Celebration of Magic and a Fandom with a Purpose

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Adults Network announced its inaugural Adults Weekend, an immersive two-day celebration created for the global community of adult Disney fans. The first annual weekend takes place Saturday, March 20, through Sunday, March 21, 2027, in Anaheim, California. The celebration will bring together millennial fans, creators, collectors, couples, friends, and lifelong Disney enthusiasts for an elevated weekend of nostalgia and shared fandom.

Disney Adults Weekend

Anchored by the Adults Royal Ball at the iconic Disneyland Hotel on Saturday evening and followed by a massive community meetup at Disneyland Park on Sunday, Adults Weekend aims to help define and unite the adult Disney fan community.

"Disney fandom does not end when you become an adult—it evolves," said Ashley Flowers, Event Manager for Disney Adults Network. "For so many people, Disney represents childhood memories, creativity, friendship, travel, storytelling, and joy. Adults Weekend creates a welcoming space for our community to come together, dress up, make memories, and celebrate the magic in a way created especially for us."

The weekend begins on Saturday, March 20, 2027, with the Adults Royal Gala at the Disneyland Hotel. Guests will step into an enchanted evening inspired by fairytale glamour and elevated fandom style. Attendees are invited to dress to impress for a night of dining, dancing, immersive experiences, entertainment, photo moments, and unforgettable celebration.

Gala tickets will range from $225 to $3,000, with standard, VIP, and VIP table options designed to accommodate different guest experiences. All tickets include a grand buffet dinner. Select premium packages will include enhanced hosted experiences, exclusive bar access, and additional VIP amenities.

Throughout the evening, guests can expect vibrant entertainment, live DJs, themed environments, and a high-fashion Disney Bounding and fandom-inspired style showcase.

On Sunday, March 21, Disney Adults Weekend continues with an epic Disney Adults Park Meetup at Disneyland Park from 9:00 a.m. to midnight.

A commemorative T-shirt celebrating the weekend experience will be available for purchase, with all net proceeds benefiting Toys for Tots.

Disneyland Park admission is not included with gala tickets and must be purchased separately.

Tickets for the Adults Royal Gala will go on sale to the general public on July 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

For updates, visit www.disneyadults.org and follow @disneyadultnetwork on Instagram and TikTok.

About Disney Adults Network

Founded in 2016, Disney Adults Network (DAN) is a fan community created for adult Disney enthusiasts worldwide who share a love of nostalgia, travel, creativity, and connection.

Contact:

Ashley Flowers

Event Manager

Disney Adults Network

702-841-0835

[email protected]

disneyadults.org

SOURCE Disney Adults Network