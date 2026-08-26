The United States Ranks #23 in Happiness, Down from #15 in 2022

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States ranks #23 in the world for happiness according to the World Happiness Report, coming in behind Germany, Australia, Slovenia, Israel, Mexico, Iceland, Kosovo, New Zealand, Czechia, and Saudi Arabia. As one of the richest countries in the world, the United States lags in health care, education and leisure time, leading some to question the American dream as a path to happiness.

Happiness Unleashed by Karin Kiser

Bestselling author Karin Kiser aims to change that with her latest book, "Happiness Unleashed: Your 90-Day Playbook for a Life of Meaning and Happiness that Lasts" (August 26, 2026 release date, published by Camino Chronicles Press). In it, she claims people are plugged into a robot of routine, repetition and habitual thinking that interferes with their health and happiness.

"In the U.S., we are taught that more is better, time is money, and happiness comes from working long and hard. It's a lie," Kiser explains. "Happiness is not about getting the job promotion, the dream house or the soul mate."

In "Happiness Unleashed," Kiser shares her system for creating the life people were meant to live, rather than the one society thinks they should be living. She offers a playful roadmap to unplug from unconscious routine, childhood conditioning, and outdated beliefs. The 90-day playbook offers readers dozens of actionable techniques to upgrade their happiness baseline, rewire the brain, and make them laugh.

Praise from advance reviewers:

"A self-help playbook that encourages daily practice with approachable, optimistic guidance." – Madeleine James, Independent Book review

"An energetic and highly structured guide that treats happiness as an active relationship with everyday life." – Literary Titan

"An excellent playbook to bring more joy and happiness in your day in just a few minutes at a time. – Rebekah Jorgensen, Reedsy Discovery

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Karin Kiser is the founder of Radical Simplicity™ and the author of ten books, including the international bestseller "Lighten Your Load." She helps people simplify and detox their lives so they can live at a higher level with more time, energy, simplicity and ease. Happiness Unleashed is the fourth book in the Dare to Be Aware™ series and is available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions.

For more information, contact:

Karin Kiser

Phone: 858-780-2660

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://KarinKiser.com

SOURCE Karin Kiser