The Vermilion Mask Unmasks First Main PV and Voice Cast Ahead of October 2026 Premiere

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YTV's anime, The Vermilion Mask has unveiled an epic PV alongside the Japanese voice cast ahead of the anime adaptation streaming this October, 2026. The Vermilion Mask is a dark, action-packed masked battle fantasy anime written by Dr. Poro and illustrated by Nabana Nab, and is currently serialized as a manga in "Young King OURs" from Shonen Gahousha.

Face the First Main PV here: https://youtu.be/hEjYt73pYEE

Press assets are available here.

© Nabana Naba,Dr.Poro,SHONENGAHOSHA/ “The Vermilion Mask” Production Committee.

The main PV opens with Peru, eyes wavering with regret as he vows to never repeat the tragedy that began with the Mask of the Warrior God. He cries, "I'll destroy all of my master's masks!" As an intense battle scene rages on, the fierce adventure begins as those who confront their inescapable destiny collide.

Peru d'Arrest is voiced by Taihi Kimura, who recently made headlines when he was announced as the voice of the protagonist Chihiro Rokuhira in the Kagurabachi anime. He brings to life a mask craftsman haunted by a past in which he killed his own master.

Yuuki Yamamoto voices Sonarue Maywood, the former princess who comes to travel alongside Peru, and Kazuki Ura voices Mok Sharib, wielder of The Mask of Smoke. Takanori Hoshino voices Gouon, the ruler of Lisblanc, renowned as the world's strongest swordsman.

Wataru Komada voices Totoque of Lisblanc's Governance Guard. Junya Enoki voices Zent, Peru's former senior pupil. Kazuhiko Inoue voices the legendary mask craftsman, Gaston. Akio Otsuka takes on the Mask of the Warrior God, one of the greatest masterpieces Gaston ever created.

Voice Cast Comments

Taihi Kimura (Peru d'Arrest):

"The past that Peru carries—and is held captive by—is so heavy that it is more than one young man could ever bear alone. Rather than simply empathizing with Peru, I approached the recording with the feeling of shouldering his past together with him.

Through this work, I want to cherish Peru's growth and leave a warm, heartfelt impression in everyone's hearts. I will perform with all my heart, holding dear these two things: standing and fighting and forgiving and being forgiven.

What a wonderful work this is! I'm truly thrilled!! I hope everyone's excited for it!"

Yuuki Yamamoto (Sonarue Maywood):

"I'm Yuuki Yamamoto, and I'll be playing the role of Sona!

When I read the original manga, alongside the thrill of its classic action, I felt a deep thematic question: how does one come to forgive one's own sins? Sona, too, comes to face her own sins over the course of the story. I play her while reflecting deeply on her inner struggles!

I hope you'll enjoy the powerful action scenes, and on the acting side, I'd be delighted if you also pay attention to the subtle emotions and growth of the characters.

I record every session standing up to the fate that bears down on Sona and the others, determined not to be defeated by it—so I hope you'll look forward to it!"

Kazuki Ura (Mok Sharib):

"I'm Kazuki Ura, and I'll be voicing Mok!

To me, a mask is something that reflects one's ideal self. To hide your timid side and look cool, to be entertaining, to be perfect… In this work, all kinds of masks appear that seem to truly grant such wishes. From thrilling masks straight out of a boy's dreams to ghastly, hair-raising ones…

I'd be glad if you would watch over Peru and the others as they confront hardship amid the intrigue swirling around the masks. Please look forward to the broadcast!"

Takanori Hoshino (Gouon):

"I'll be playing the role of Gouon in the TV anime The Vermilion Mask.

A man who has seized a nation and carved his path through sheer force. He stands in the way of Peru and the others as the very embodiment of overwhelming pressure. His blade and his way of life are sure to leave a lasting mark on the story. Please look forward to the broadcast."

Wataru Komada (Totoque):

"Totoque, the role I played, was striking from his very first scene! Strong, cold, merciless, and eerie. Yet he also holds a strong personal aesthetic—a character packed with elements that made him deeply rewarding to play.

As the first enemy to stand in the way of the protagonists Peru and Sona, I really threw myself into it. During the recording of Episode 1, it was an honor to truly clash, actor to actor, with Taihi, who plays Peru.

I hope you'll thoroughly enjoy both the anime and the original manga of the wonderfully entertaining The Vermilion Mask."

Junya Enoki (Zent):

"When I read the original work, I felt such tremendous power in the way each of the characters resists and stands up against something. Zent, the character I play, is no exception—he's a role that demands a great deal of power. So I want to bring him to life while drawing on the energy of my fellow main cast members!"

Kazuhiko Inoue (Gaston):

"I'll be playing the role of Gaston.

When I was cast, I thought it was a difficult role—but that is exactly what makes it so rewarding. I'll do my best, together with everyone, to make this a captivating work."

Akio Otsuka (Mask of the Warrior God):

"I'm Akio Otsuka, entrusted with the role of the Mask of the Warrior God.

Whether this role turns out to be a mid-game boss or the final boss… Either way, I intend to torment the protagonist with all my heart and soul. For now he's the strongest enemy, but who knows how things will turn out from here…

I look forward to following the story and getting swept up in it together with all of you! Ah… I'm going to be hated again, lol."

The Vermillion Mask is a masked battle fantasy, in which the characters face powerful foes, regret, and a cruel fate. The main character, Peru, is a pupil of a legendary mask maker. Peru has a dark history of once being controlled by a powerful mask and unintentionally killing his friends and master. Determined to make sure that such a tragedy never happens again, he embarks on a journey to destroy all of his master's masks, which are spread across the world. He eventually meets friends that he can trust, and an epic battle against an impossible enemy begins!

Series Introduction

Resist. Your enemies. Your fate.

"The Mask" gives power to those who wear it.

At times that means endless possibility, or unimaginable tragedy.

Peru, pupil of the legendary mask maker Gaston Roux, becomes controlled by the "Mask of the Warrior God" he happens to pick up, and unintentionally kills his friends and even his own master. In order to prevent this type of tragedy from reoccurring, Peru swears to destroy all of Gaston's masks that are spread around the world. Confronting the sins that he has committed, he embarks on his voyage.

Meeting new friends, confronting powerful foes…

The boy continues on. Until the day he can atone for his sins against his master.

Thus, this masked-battle fantasy commences!

Cast

Peru d'Arrest: Taihi Kimura

Sonarue Maywood: Yuuki Yamamoto

Mok Sharib: Kazuki Ura

Gouon: Takanori Hoshino

Totoque: Wataru Komada

Zent: Junya Enoki

Gaston: Kazuhiko Inoue

Mask of the Warrior God: Akio Otsuka

Original Title Information

Manga: Nabana Naba Original Work: Dr. Poro

The Vermillion Mask (Serialized in "Young King OURs" from Shonen Gahousha)

Volumes 1–8 now on sale.

Staff

Director: Tetsuaki Watanabe

Assistant Director: Gai Hazako

Series Composition: Daisuke Ohigashi

Story Supervision: Dr.Poro, Nabana Naba

Character Design / Chief Animation Director: Hisashi Higashijima

Sound Director: Fumiyuki Goh

Music: Alisa Okehazama

Animation Production: One Double-O studio

Anime Official Website/Social Media

English Website: https://the-vermilion-mask.com/en/

English X https://x.com/vermilion_EN

TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@vermilionmask_anime

Recommended Hashtag #vermilionmask

Copyright

© Nabana Naba,Dr.Poro,SHONENGAHOSHA/ "The Vermilion Mask" Production Committee.

SOURCE YTV