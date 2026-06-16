THE WAIT IS OVER: EL POLLO LOCO® BRINGS BACK BBQ BLACK BEANS

Mark your calendars for June 25, 2026

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation's leading fire–grilled chicken restaurant chain, has heard the calls loud and clear. After years of fans asking for the return of a beloved classic, El Pollo Loco is thrilled to announce that the BBQ Black Beans are officially coming back. The smoky-sweet, fan-favorite side dish returns to the menu, for a limited time only, on Thursday, June 25, available at participating El Pollo Loco restaurants nationwide.

El Pollo Loco's signature BBQ Black Beans are slow-simmered to deliver a touch of sweet and smoky BBQ that guests crave. Available as a small or large side, they pair perfectly with El Pollo Loco's fire-grilled chicken meals (or anything else on the menu).

The return of the BBQ Black Beans is in response to overwhelming consumer demand. In a recent Instagram poll 46% of fans voted BBQ Black Beans as the retired menu item they'd most like to see make a return and flooded the comments section advocating for this beloved former menu item. As one fan raved "Omg the black beans!! Haven't had them since I was a kid. Still crave them!"

Customers aren't the only ones who wanted to see BBQ Black Beans return. These are a favorite of El Pollo Loco restaurant teams and Support Center staff as well.

"From the day I joined this brand, my #1 mission was to get the BBQ Black Beans back on our menu," said René Pisciotti, Senior Director of Culinary Innovation and Executive Chef at El Pollo Loco. "I loved them growing up, and I am absolutely thrilled to have them back on the menu this summer.

The BBQ Black Beans will only be available for a limited time starting June 25, so mark your calendar and find your local Loco today!

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Named by USA Today 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards as a "Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food" two years in a row, our menu features innovative meals with Mexican-inspired flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco, inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 500 company-owned and franchised restaurants across nine U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Washington. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order, visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com. Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or X.

CONTACT:

DeVries Global

[email protected]

SOURCE El Pollo Loco, Inc.