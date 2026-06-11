The Watergate Hotel Marks 54th Anniversary of Historic Break-in with "Unlock Your Secret Message," A One-Day Immersive Activation

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 17th, the 54th anniversary of the break-in that changed American history, The Watergate Hotel will host "Unlock Your Secret Message," a one-day activation stemming from the event that made room 214 infamous. The original operation was a mission to control words. This 'break-in day', guests are invited to choose a word from that history and put it on the record.

From 4 to 6 p.m., visitors to The Watergate Hotel lobby will find a newsroom-inspired installation complete with vintage typewriter, rotary phone, and 1970s-era details. A poet stationed at the desk will offer the opportunity for guests to select a single word tied to the Watergate story — "secret," "investigate," "tapes," "scandal," among others — and compose an original poem on the spot. Each poem is sealed in a "Top Secret" envelope and given as a keepsake.

Coinciding with the activation, Kingbird will feature specialty cocktails like The Smoking Gun, a Scotch-forward cocktail developed for the occasion. A smoky twist on a timeless drink, this high proof, smoked bourbon cocktail delivers a blend of warmth and spicy bitters and a citrus garnish.

The complete experience is a nod to the characters, conversations, and controversies that defined the era.

"Those who operated out of this building spent two years trying to keep words off the record," said Daniel Pimentel, Managing Director at The Watergate Hotel. "This activation invites guests to become part of that conversation through creativity, self-expression, and storytelling."

The activation is one of many references to the hotel's place in American history — including a listed phone number that encodes the break-in date and room keys that read 'No Need to Break In.'

The Watergate Hotel is located at 2650 Virginia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. For more information, visit thewatergatehotel.com.

About The Watergate Hotel

The Watergate Hotel is an iconic luxury destination in the heart of Washington, where bold mid-century modern design meets contemporary sophistication and timeless glamour. Under the ownership of international real estate developer, Euro Capital Properties, the distinguished hotel features select interiors by illustrious designer Ron Arad along with intriguing sculptural furnishings from Italian designer Moroso. The Watergate Hotel boasts 336 stylish guestrooms, including six exquisite Diplomat Suites, 24 premier suites and two stately Presidential Suites, as well as 27,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including 10,000 square feet of outdoor terraces overlooking the Potomac River. Hotel guests and local residents alike can enjoy the dining at Kingbird restaurant, the energetic The Next Whisky Bar, the spectacular Top of the Gate rooftop bar and lounge with 360-degree views, in addition to the exclusive Argentta Spa and fitness facility, complete with a lavish indoor pool. The hotel is conveniently located near Washington D.C.'s most popular destinations including The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the The White House and National Mall, Georgetown shopping, George Washington University, Embassy Row and the picturesque Dupont Circle. For more information, please visit www.thewatergatehotel.com.

SOURCE The Watergate Hotel