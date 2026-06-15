The Wellspring Medical Wellness Retreat on July 8 to Spotlight Innovative Procedures for Body Sculpting, Incontinence and Depression

Complimentary Retreat Includes Demos of Emsculpt NEO, EMSELLA and EXOMIND

DIXON, Ill., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for offering groundbreaking, noninvasive approaches to health, wellness and aesthetics, The Wellness Spring Medical Spa is among the first in northwestern Illinois to offer the most advanced procedures for body contouring, incontinence and a breakthrough brain stimulation device to treat depression.

EXOMIND is leading-edge therapy that treats symptoms of depression and other mental health issues

Led by medical director and experienced nurse practitioner Jordanna Devine, the center provides a warm, inviting environment and a personalized approach to wellness. Services include everything from injections and fillers to state-of-art devices for burning fat, building muscle, reducing incontinence and treating depression.

"I believe my patients deserve the latest treatments that help them look and feel their best," Devine admits. "We are happy to be the only center in the area that provides cutting edge, noninvasive health and wellness devices, such as Emsculpt NEO, EMSELLA and EXOMIND."

Emsculpt NEO uses muscle activation and heat to build muscle and burn fat in hard-to-treat areas, such as abdomen, glutes, underarms, etc. A single 30-minute session is like doing 20,000 crunches. Emsculpt NEO also supports functional recovery, with patients reporting increased range of motion and quicker recovery following surgery or injury.

The EMSELLA chair uses muscle activation to strengthen the pelvic floor. Patients sit fully clothed on the EMSELLA chair for 28 minutes. Studies show the procedure is equivalent to doing 11,000 Kegels and has a 98% patient satisfaction rate for restoring bladder function and improving sexual wellness.

EXOMIND is a noninvasive, brain-stimulation procedure designed to help with depression, cognitive functioning and emotional regulation. An applicator is placed on the head and uses gentle, magnetic pulses to stimulate or suppress brain activity during 30-minute sessions, twice weekly for three weeks. EXOMIND users often report improved sleep, more energy and better concentration. Studies show patients often experience reduced food cravings and weight loss after six treatments.

Those who want to experience EXOMIND, Emsella or Emsculpt NEO, can demo them at The Wellspring Medical Spa Retreat,11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 735 N Galena Ave, Suite 110, Dixon. Attendees will enjoy refreshments, raffle prizes and special pricing: $500 off a package series. The first 10 to purchase a package, will also get a free follow-up/maintenance session. To RSVP, call 815-454-5444. Additional information can be found at www.wellspringmedicalspa.com.

SOURCE The Wellspring Medical Spa