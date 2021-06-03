The Whiskey World Re-Opens in NYC on June 17th with In-Person Whisky Nite Tasting & Dinner & Live Music

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amping up and continuing re-opening after a successful return to live events in Tampa, Metropolitan Pavilion on June 17th in Manhattan will be the site of Whiskey and Barrel Nite as it continues to expand the format and focus on the consumer tasting experience. New York will be the second leg of a 6 event nationwide series.

New York June 17, 2021 Pleasanton CA Sept 4-5, 2021 Chicago IL Sept 22, 2021 Washington DC Oct 9, 2021 Los Angeles Oct 21, 2021 Tampa April 7, 2022

The special Whiskey and Barrel Nite event builds on the exclusive experience of tasting from hundreds of the best bourbons, scotches and whiskies from around the world along with live entertainment, dinner provided by one of New York's top caterers, and specialty drinks from the city's best whisky bars including Brandy Library, Copper & Oak and several others.

Celebrate "Barrel Nite" – sample from winners of the Whiskey and Barrel Consumer Choice Awards AND selections and winners from the new Brandy Consumer Choice Awards!

Custom whiskey-infused dinner buffet provided by one of NY's top caterers

Proud to be working in conjunction with Whisky Advocate Magazine, the leading global whisky publication. To promote and support the event – a complimentary subscription will be included to all attendees, special guests and members of the press and trade

With tickets, whisky lovers will have the opportunity to:

Unlimited sampling and tasting on the main floor

Special samples in the Brandy & Cognac Pavilion

Launch preview of new releases from American independent bottler – Barrel & Bottle to include a single barrel rye finished in an orange liqueur barrel, a single barrel of Australian whiskey and our upcoming single barrel first bourbon release!

to include a single barrel rye finished in an orange liqueur barrel, a single barrel of Australian whiskey and our upcoming single barrel first bourbon release! AND the debut of a new custom regional blend as part of the 50 State Blend project!

The VIP Experience

Whiskey and Barrel Nite VIP Tickets (almost sold out !) are only $179 and include early access at 6:00 PM , 30 minutes prior to General Admission. The exclusive VIP tasting lounge features select premium bottlings available throughout the evening .

and include early access at , 30 minutes prior to General Admission. The exclusive VIP tasting lounge features select premium bottlings available . VIP guests will receive signature Whiskey and Barrel Nite VIP tasting glass, full dinner buffet, live music, in addition to the evening's program, early admission and exclusive access to special bottlings all night long.

General Admission Ticket Holders

General admission tickets are priced at $119 and doors open at 6:30 PM. Ticket price includes an event program, live music, souvenir tasting glass and full dinner buffet.

