The Wimbledon Court comes to Central Park: Five Years of Wimbledon in New York City

The Experiential Group brings to life the fifth annual Wimbledon activation in New York City. TXG continues its landmark work with The All England Lawn & Tennis Club, delivering an immersive four-day experience at Wollman Rink, Central Park, that recently took place from June 26–29, 2026.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Experiential Group (TXG), is proud to have collaborated with the All England Club for a fourth year to deliver The Wimbledon Court in Central Park, welcoming over 14,000 tennis fans across four days in the heart of New York City.

What began five years ago as "The Hill in New York" at Brooklyn Bridge Park transformed into the official kick-off of Wimbledon in NYC in a new, iconic location, Central Park, New York.

Genie Bouchard and Caroline Wozniacki face off on The Wimbledon Court in Central Park, presented by TXG and The All England Lawn & Tennis Club

"The Wimbledon Court in Central Park, New York" converted Wollman Rink into a celebration of tennis, bringing the heritage of Wimbledon to New Yorkers. The focal point of the experience was a pop-up grass tennis court, with real grass turf harvested, installed, and maintained by Wimbledon's own expert groundskeeping staff. This marked the first time in history that a grass court of this kind had been laid in Central Park.

The weekend opened in spectacular fashion on Friday, June 26, with the highly anticipated Wimbledon Court Invitational. Tennis legends Andre Agassi, Caroline Wozniacki, James Blake and Eugenie Bouchard took to the grass court and went head-to-head in a friendly doubles match.

Saturday kept the energy alive across the activation. Brief weather breaks did little to dampen spirits, as fans made the most of free tennis clinics led by expert coaches, stepped onto the grass court themselves, and savored Wimbledon's food and drink offerings from Pimm's to Eton Mess. The atmosphere at Wollman Rink remained unmistakably Wimbledon right in the heart of Central Park.

On Monday, the experience culminated with a viewing party of the opening day's play of The Championships, Wimbledon, where guests settled into the stands and grabbed a picnic blanket on the grass court to watch live coverage on a thirty-foot LED screen. Guests were treated to a thrilling start to The Championships as Jannik Sinner opened his title defense on Centre Court with a hard-fought five-set victory over Serbia's Miomir Kecmanović.

TXG has helped the All England Club shape the program's growth year after year, guiding each evolution from concept to reality. From navigating site logistics to constructing a custom grass court, grandstands and livestreaming the matches, TXG oversees every detail while creating experiences that resonate equally with invited guests and the broader public.

"What began as tennis fans gathered at Brooklyn Bridge Park to watch the Wimbledon finals has evolved into something we couldn't have imagined when we started. New Yorkers deserve to experience Wimbledon the way it was meant to be experienced, on real grass, with the tradition and pageantry intact.

That's been our north star throughout this partnership, and The Wimbledon Court in Central Park is the fullest expression of that vision yet. The trust the All England Club has placed in TXG to steward their brand in this city is something our entire team holds with enormous pride, and we are delighted our fellow New Yorkers were able to taste the magic that is Wimbledon."

- Frank Moran, Founder, The Experiential Group

Event Details

Dates: June 26–29, 2026

Venue: Wollman Rink, Central Park, New York City

Website: https://www.wimbledon.com/en_GB/wimbledon_court_in_new_york

About The Experiential Group (TXG)

TXG is a full-service experiential marketing agency with a simple mission: create extraordinary experiences for clients, consumers, and colleagues. Specializing in large-scale brand activations, cultural events, and immersive fan experiences, TXG partners with the world's biggest brands to bring bold ideas to life.

SOURCE The Experiential Group