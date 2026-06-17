The Wisory® and IU Ventures Partner to Enhance Investment Evaluation with IntelliQ™-U

The partnership is part of The Wisory's University Program, designed to support the nation's leading university-affiliated venture capital, angel investment, and commercial funds. The Wisory provides institutions access to IntelliQ-U, a customized extension of their proprietary IntelliQ platform, to identify, evaluate, and support high-potential companies emerging from university innovation ecosystems.

IU Ventures will utilize IntelliQ-U to assess companies seeking investment, providing insights into business readiness, growth potential, and key execution factors. The collaboration helps IU Ventures identify and support promising ventures emerging from Indiana University's extensive ecosystem of students, faculty, researchers, and alumni. The effort is being led by Jason Whitney, Managing Partner, Private Capital Practice at The Wisory and IU Venture's former Chief Venture Officer, leveraging his deep experience and relationships within the university investment ecosystem.

"University innovation ecosystems create some of the country's most exciting opportunities," said Jason Wadler, CEO of The Wisory. "We're honored to partner with IU Ventures and support their mission to help transformative companies access the resources and growth capital they need. IntelliQ-U helps investors evaluate opportunities while providing founders meaningful insights to strengthen their business. We are very fortunate to have Jason Whitney leading our efforts, one of the most respected and experienced leaders in the university investment space."

IntelliQ-U supports how venture and university funds operate with lean teams responsible for evaluating opportunities across industries, stages, and founders. IntelliQ-U provides diligence frameworks so investment professionals have a consistent, repeatable process to assess companies and industries.

"The IntelliQ-U program provides the dual benefit of enabling our team to evaluate more companies faster with higher levels of confidence while also freeing up valuable time," said Tony Armstrong, President and CEO at IU Ventures. "The Wisory provides valuable data and seasoned advisors that can help us evaluate opportunities more effectively while continuing to support entrepreneurs across the Indiana University community."

About The Wisory

The Wisory guides organizations to make smarter strategic investment decisions through their combination of world-class Advisors and proprietary IntelliQ insights platform. Through its University Program and IntelliQ-U platform, The Wisory partners with leading university venture funds, angel networks, and commercial organizations to strengthen company evaluation and founder development to drive clarity with conviction. www.TheWisory.com

About IU Ventures

IU Ventures invests in and supports IU-affiliated early-stage companies. Its investment programs include Hoosier Angels, I, the IU Philanthropic Venture Fund, and the IU Angel Network. Further support initiatives include the IU Founders and Funders Network and its annual Venture Summit. Each program takes a unique approach to accelerate and support the positive impacts that entrepreneurs affiliated with IU already achieve across the world. www.iuventures.com

SOURCE The Wisory Inc