The world's simplest heatwave advice is impossible for billions, warns Hydrachem

BILLINGSHURST, England, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of people across Britain are being urged to drink more water during one of the hottest summers on record, Hydrachem is warning that the world's simplest public health advice is impossible to follow for more than two billion people who lack access to safely managed drinking water.

The company is calling on policymakers, businesses and the public to view access to safe water not just as a humanitarian issue, but as a global public health priority.

Hydrachem warns that while many of us are advised to 'drink more water' during a heatwave, more than two billion people worldwide lack access to safely managed drinking water.

This comes as 2026 continues to rewrite the UK's weather records. Temperatures of 35°C or higher have been recorded in May, June and July for the first time, while repeated Amber Heat-Health Alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency. Research also estimates that more than 2,700 heat-related deaths occurred during the May and June heatwaves in England and Wales.

The health impacts are being felt worldwide. The World Health Organization warns extreme heat is becoming one of the world's most significant environmental health risks, with an estimated 489,000 heat-related deaths globally each year.

Nicholas Barbieri, Chief Commercial Officer at Hydrachem, which has spent more than 50 years developing globally used water purification and disinfection technologies, commented:

"This summer has shown just how quickly extreme heat can put pressure on health and wellbeing. Simple advice like 'drink more water' only works if that water is actually available and safe to drink. For over two billion people, it isn't.

"Climate change is making that inequality even more apparent as hotter temperatures, prolonged droughts and extreme weather place greater pressure on already fragile water supplies.

"Safe drinking water is fundamental to protecting public health, supporting healthcare systems, enabling food production and helping communities become more resilient as our climate changes."

Climate scientists continue to link the increasing frequency and severity of UK heatwaves to broader climate change. Research published by Nature Geoscience in January found that up to 62% of the world's population could face severe water scarcity by 2100 under future development scenarios, with inequality playing a major role in determining who is most affected.

Nicholas Barbieri added:

"The recent heatwaves have reminded us just how essential water is to our health and wellbeing. We'd like to see safe water access treated with the same urgency as any other frontline public health issue.

"Everyone deserves the security of knowing the water they drink is safe."

[1] Research from Imperial College London, the Met Office and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

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Image caption: Hydrachem warns that while many of us are advised to 'drink more water' during a heatwave, more than two billion people worldwide lack access to safely managed drinking water.

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Notes to Editor:

Hydrachem, established in 1973, is a UK-based world leader in effervescent chlorine (NaDCC) tablets with expertise in water purification, surface disinfection and sterilisation. Operating in over 60 countries, the company partners with NGOs, governments and leading healthcare institutions, including the NHS, to combat waterborne diseases, maintain hygienic environments and produce over 10 billion litres of safe drinking water each year.

The company was founded on philanthropic principles to improve access to clean water and help create a cleaner, safer world.

Hydrachem supplies sectors including healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, food preparation and agriculture.

Alongside its own brands, which include Oasis Water Purification Tablets, Oasis Sterilising Tablets and Cert Multi Surface Spray, Hydrachem contract manufactures for some of the world's most prominent companies, with products renowned for quality, reliability and technical excellence.

More information about Hydrachem can be found by visiting https://hydrachem.com/

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LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrachem-ltd/

SOURCE Hydrachem