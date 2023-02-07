The Worldwide Bag Filters Industry is Projected to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2030: Alarming Rise in Industrial Air Pollution Sets Strong Foundation for the Growth of Bag Filters

Feb 07, 2023, 11:50 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bag Filters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Bag Filters estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Pulse Jet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reverse-Air segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The Bag Filters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030.
