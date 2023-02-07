The Worldwide Bag Filters Industry is Projected to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2030: Alarming Rise in Industrial Air Pollution Sets Strong Foundation for the Growth of Bag Filters

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bag Filters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Bag Filters estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Pulse Jet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reverse-Air segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Bag Filters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured) -

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Bwf Envirotech

Camfil Farr Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Donaldson Co., Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company

Lenntech BV

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Rosedale Products Inc.

Thermax Global

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Highly Polluting Industries Such as Cement, Power Generation, Chemical and Other Process Industries Drive Demand for Bag Filters

Market Drivers in a Nutshell

Competition

Global Bag Filter Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Bag Filters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Alarming Rise in Industrial Air Pollution Sets Strong Foundation for the Growth of Bag Filters

Number of Deaths Worldwide Due to Outdoor and Indoor Air Pollution: Breakdown in Million by type of Diseases

Top-Ranking Cities with Highest Air Pollution in Micrograms per Cubic Meter

Number of Deaths Worldwide Due to Outdoor Air Pollution: Breakdown in Million by Region

Strict Environment and Safety Regulations to Minimize Air Pollution Benefits Market Growth

Number of Health Effects Avoided Per Annum in the US Due to the MATS Implementation

Need to Reduce Particulate Matter Emissions from Fossil Fuel Drives Demand for Bag Filters in Power Generation Industry

Global Electricity Generation: Breakdown of CO2 Emissions in TWh for the Years 2016, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Permissible Limits of PM Emissions Set by Different Countries from Coal-Fired Power Plants

Rapid Increase in Cement Production Drives Demand for Bag Filters

Global Cement Production in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2000, 2010, 2020 and 2030

Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Tons/Year in the Cement Industry for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

Bag Filters Market to Benefit from the Mining Industry's Need to Comply with Emission Control Norms

Increasing Need to Recycle Waste Drives Demand for Bag Filters in the Municipal Sector

Top Ranking Regions Generating Largest Amount of Municipal Waste in Million Tons Per Annum

Emergence of Alternative and Renewable Sources of Energy: A Major Growth Restraint

Product Overview

Bag Filter: An Introduction

Bag Filter by Type

Pulse Jet

Reverse-Air

Mechanical Shaker

Advantages and Disadvantages of Various Types of Bag Filters

Bag Filter by Filter Media

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9v9xz-filters?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets