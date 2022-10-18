The Worldwide Cell Therapy Industry is Expected to Reach $35.9 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell Therapy Market, By Use Type, By Therapy Type, By Product, By Technology & By Region- Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cell Therapy Market was valued at USD 14.86 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 35.95 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.45% over the forecast period (2022 - 2028).



The cell therapy industry is being propelled forward by an increase in the number of clinical trials for cell-based treatments. As a result, global investment in research and clinical translation has increased significantly. The increasing number of ongoing clinical studies can be attributed to the presence of government and commercial funding bodies that are constantly providing funds to assist projects at various stages of clinical trials.



Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Cell Therapy Market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following details: The key players in the market were identified through secondary research and their market shares in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research.

This entire procedure includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights from industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns were determined by using secondary sources and verified through Primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the markets covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.



Segments covered in this report

The global cell therapy market is segmented based on Use-type, Therapy Type, Product, Technology, Application, and Region. Based on Use-type it is categorized into Clinical-use, and Research-use. Based on Therapy Type it is categorized into Allogenic Therapies, Autologous Therapies.

Based on Product it is categorized into Consumables, Equipment, Systems, and Software. Based on Technology it is categorized into Viral Vector Technology, Genome Editing Technology, Somatic Cell Technology, Cell Immortalization Technology, Cell Plasticity Technology, and Three-Dimensional Technology. Based on the region it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.



Drivers

The increased demand for novel, better medicines for diseases such as cancer and CVD has resulted in an increase in general research efforts as well as funding for cell-based research. In November 2019, the Australian government released The Stem Cell Therapies Mission, a 10-year strategy for stem cell research in Australia.

The project would receive a USD 102 million (AU$150 million) grant from the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) to encourage stem cell research in order to develop novel medicines. Similarly, the UK's innovation agency, Innovate the UK, awarded USD 269,670 (GBP 267,000) in funding in September 2019 to Atelerix's gel stabilization technologies, with the first goal of extending the shelf-life of Rexgenero's cell-based therapies for storage and transport at room temperature.



Restraints

Despite technological advancements and product development over the last decade, the industry has been hampered by a lack of skilled personnel to operate complex devices like flow cytometers and multi-mode readers. Flow cytometers and spectrophotometers, which are both technologically advanced and extremely complex, generate a wide range of data outputs that require skill to analyze and review.

There is a global demand-supply mismatch for competent individuals, according to the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS). Over the next decade, the UK and Europe are expected to face a severe shortage of lab capabilities, with medical laboratories being particularly hard hit.

Market Trends

The expansion of the cell therapy market was aided by the growing frequency of chronic illnesses. Chronic illness is defined as a condition that lasts one year or more and requires medical treatment, affects everyday activities, or both, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It includes heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Parkinson's disease. Patients with spinal cord injuries, type 1 diabetes, Parkinson's disease (PD), heart disease, cancer, and osteoarthritis may benefit from stem cells.



