The Worldwide Ceramic Injection Molding Industry is Projected to Reach $734 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9%

The "Ceramic Injection Molding: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Ceramic Injection Molding estimated at US$429.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$734 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Alumina, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$510.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Zirconia segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $125.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Ceramic Injection Molding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$125.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$128 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Powder Injection Molding: Advanced Precision Manufacturing Technology
- Recent Market Activity
- Ongoing Thrust towards NNS Manufacturing Provides Impetus to Market Growth
- Prospects Remain High for PIM Across End-Use Markets
- Key Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Metal & Ceramic Molding Technologies
- Overview of MIM/CIM Advantages
- Global Market Outlook
- Asia-Pacific Remains a Lucrative Market
- Competitive Landscape
- Leading Players in the MIM/CIM Market
- Pricing Competition from Asia Threatens Players in the Developed Markets
- Ceramic Injection Molding - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technological Developments Keep Consumer Interests Kindled
- HIP Enhances MIM's Proficiency
- Titanium-based MIM Products Elicit New Focus
- Automation of MIM Processes Helps Keep Pace with Technology
- Micro-MIM Expands Application Range with Production of Micro-Components
- MIM Gains Traction in Medical Devices Industry
- Automotive Sector: A High Potential End-Use Market
- Inclination towards Lightweight Automotive Parts Extends New Opportunities
- Select Application Areas for MIM in Automotive Sector
- Need for Precision Parts in Consumer Products Drives MIM Sales
- Major Consumer Product Categories for MIM Parts
- Growing Adoption of MIM in Mechanical Parts Manufacturing
- Firearm Parts Manufacturing Made Easy with MIM
- Aerospace Sector: An Untapped Market
- MIM Sees Faster Growth in IT Products Sector
- Cost Considerations Limit Size of MIM Part
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
