The Worldwide Controlled Release Drug Delivery Industry is Expected to Reach $62.26 Million by 2027

Feb 23, 2022, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Research Report by Release Mechanism, by Technology, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market size was estimated at USD 34.85 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 37.74 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% to reach USD 62.26 billion by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market, including Alkermes PLC, Allergan, Inc., Aradigm Corporation, AstraZeneca plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Coating Place, Inc., Collegium Pharmaceutical, Corium International, Inc., Depomed, Inc., F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Insulet Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Merck and Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Orbis Biosciences, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Skylark Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, and Ypsomed Holding AG.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increase in need for controlled release dosage forms for the pediatric and geriatric population
5.1.1.2. Growing awareness regarding the benefits associated with controlled release drug delivery systems
5.1.1.3. Changing prescription patterns
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Complex manufacturing process
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Potential development of nanotechnology in advanced medicine/drug formulations for controlled-release drug delivery systems
5.1.3.2. Rising government and private funding
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Stringent safety testing by regulatory bodies before approval of the drug
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market, by Release Mechanism
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Activation-modulated Drug Delivery Systems
6.2.1. Hydrodynamic Pressure Activated
6.2.2. Magnetically Activated
6.2.3. Mechanically Activated
6.2.4. Osmotic Pressure Activated
6.2.5. Vapor Pressure Activated
6.3. Chemically Activated
6.3.1. Enzyme Activated
6.3.2. Hydrolysis Activated
6.3.3. pH Activated
6.4. Feedback Regulated Drug Delivery Systems
6.5. Micro Reservoir Partition Controlled Drug Delivery Systems
6.6. Polymer Based Systems
7. Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market, by Technology
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Coacervation
7.3. Implants
7.4. Micro Encapsulation
7.5. Targeted Delivery
7.6. Transdermal
7.7. Wurster Technique
8. Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Drug Eluting Stents
8.3. Infusion Pumps
8.4. Injectable
8.5. Metered Dose Inhalers
8.6. Oral Controlled-drug delivery Systems
8.7. Transdermal and Ocular Patches
9. Americas Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Alkermes PLC
13.2. Allergan, Inc.
13.3. Aradigm Corporation
13.4. AstraZeneca plc
13.5. Baxter International Inc.
13.6. Becton, Dickinson and Company
13.7. Biogen Inc.
13.8. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
13.9. Coating Place, Inc.
13.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical
13.11. Corium International, Inc.
13.12. Depomed, Inc.
13.13. F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
13.14. GlaxoSmithKline plc
13.15. Insulet Corporation
13.16. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
13.17. Medtronic PLC
13.18. Merck and Co., Inc.
13.19. Novartis International AG
13.20. Orbis Biosciences, Inc.
13.21. Pfizer, Inc.
13.22. Skylark Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.
13.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc
13.24. Ypsomed Holding AG
14. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxcq99
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article