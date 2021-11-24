The Worldwide Dental Caries Detectors Industry is Expected to Reach $512 Million by 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Caries Detectors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Laser Fluorescent Caries Detector, Fiber Optic Trans-illumination Caries Detector), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental caries detectors market size is expected to reach USD 512.0 million by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Dental caries detection devices assist in evaluating enamel structure for conditions like caries or micro-fractures in the tooth before sealant placement. Caries detection devices assist in the primary detection of dental caries, which might lead to early diagnosis by the dental professional. Factors like the increasing prevalence of caries, increasing awareness about oral health, and rising advancement in dental diagnostic are expected to propel the market growth.



Dental caries is the most prevalent and preventable dental condition, which if identified early, can be treated by non-invasive techniques. According to the WHO, as of 2017, around 2.3 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and more than 530 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. Changing lifestyle, high sugar consumption, and less awareness about oral hygiene in low- and middle-income countries are the most common causes for the prevalence of caries.



Moreover, technological advancement in caries detection devices that assures high accuracy and sensitivity for diagnosing caries lesions is expected to propel market growth. For instance, Digital Imaging Fiber Optic Trans-illumination technique has an accuracy of 90% and the images can be stored digitally by the professionals, assisting in providing quality treatment to the patient.



In the light of COVID-19, the global market was hampered as the footfall of patient appointments for surgical treatments was temporarily suspended. However, since the governments in many countries have allowed resuming elective surgical procedures, clinics have also started orthodontic procedures again by adhering to strict Covid-19 protocols. Moreover, many dentists believe that there will be a surge in oral care and dental treatments post-Covid-19 crisis and this is expected to propel the market growth.



Dental Caries Detectors Market Report Highlights

Based on product, laser fluorescent caries detector held the largest market share in 2020 as it is the most opted method owing to its ability to diagnose occlusal caries lesions in permanent teeth and enamel and dentin caries

By end-use, dental clinics held the largest share in 2020 as they are readily adopting an advanced diagnostic system to treat dental caries

North America dominated the global market in 2020 owing to the increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, rising prevalence of dental disorders, and advanced healthcare infrastructure

dominated the global market in 2020 owing to the increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, rising prevalence of dental disorders, and advanced healthcare infrastructure Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of dental caries and the presence of key players

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Dental Caries Detector Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market LineProduct Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.1.2.1 Dental 3D Printing Market

3.1.2.2 Dental Implant Market

3.2 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.3 Market Driver Analysis

3.4 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Caries Detector Market



Chapter 5 Dental Caries Detector Market: Product Segment Analysis

5.1 Dental Caries Detector: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2.1 Laser Fluorescent Caries Detector

5.2.1.1 Laser Fluorescent Caries Detector market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.2.2 Fiber Optic Trans-Illumination Caries Detector

5.2.2.1 Fiber Optic Trans-illumination Caries Detector market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Dental Caries Detector Market: End-use Segment Analysis

6.1 Dental Caries Detector: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.1.1 Hospitals

6.1.1.1 Hospitals market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1.2 Dental Clinics

6.1.2.1 Dental Clinics market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

6.1.3.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centres market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Dental Caries Detector Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 Kavo Dental

8.1.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.1.2 Financial Performance

8.1.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.1.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.1.2 Quantum Dental Technologies, Inc.

8.1.2.1 Company Overview

8.1.2.2 Financial Performance

8.1.2.3 Product Benchmarking

8.1.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.1.3 Acteon Group

8.1.3.1 Company Overview

8.1.3.2 Financial Performance

8.1.3.3 Product Benchmarking

8.1.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.1.4 Dentsply Sirona

8.1.4.1 Company Overview

8.1.4.2 Financial Performance

8.1.4.3 Product Benchmarking

8.1.4.4 Strategic Initiatives:

8.1.5 Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.

8.1.5.1 Company overview

8.1.5.2 Financial performance

8.1.5.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.5.4 Strategic initiatives

8.1.6 AdDent, Inc.

8.1.6.1 Company Overview

8.1.6.2 Financial Performance

8.1.6.3 Product Benchmarking

8.1.6.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.1.7 DentLight, Inc.

8.1.7.1 Company overview

8.1.7.2 Financial performance

8.1.7.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.8 Air Techniques, Inc.

8.1.8.1 Company overview

8.1.8.2 Financial performance

8.1.8.3 Product benchmarking

