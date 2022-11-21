The Worldwide Horse Insurance Industry is Expected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2031

Nov 21, 2022, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Horse Insurance Market By Type, By Horse Type, By Application, By Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the horse insurance market was valued at $458.67 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031.
Horse insurance offers protection in the event that a horse suffers an illness or passes away, is no longer able to be employed for work, or causes someone harm or property damage. Moreover, if a horse causes harm to someone or damages their property, the horse company can be held liable. A stable, barn, or piece of equipment that is destroyed by fire or another hazard can also result in a loss for the company. Horse enterprises that purchase specialist equine/horse insurance can safeguard themselves against these unforeseen losses.
Increase in adoption of horse insurance to cover unexpected veterinary expenses, vaccinations and other routine care is driving the growth of the market. In addition, consistent improvement in the horse insurance plans with additional benefits is propelling the growth of the market.
However, lack of awareness among customers and high premiums for horse insurance are some factors that hamper the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of advanced technologies in insurance product lines is expected to boost the growth of the market in upcoming years. Moreover, increase in government initiatives for horse insurance is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market in upcoming years.
The horse insurance market is segmented into type, horse type, application, sales channel, and region. By type, the market is differentiated into mortality, major medical & surgical, loss of use, liability and others. Depending on horse type, it is fragmented into American quarter horse, Arabian, thoroughbred, Morgan, appaloosa and others. The application segment is divided into recreational and commercial.
The recreational segment is further segregated into riding, racing, grooming/showing and others. The riding segment is further divided into leisure riding and competitive riding. The sales channel is differentiated into broker, agency, direct response and other. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The horse insurance market analysis includes top companies operating in the market such as Animal Friends Insurance Services Limited, ASPCA, AXA, Broadstone Equine Insurance Agency, De Wet De Villiers Brokers, Harry Hall International Ltd, Hollard, Markel Corporation, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, One Insurance Group, Pet Assure Corp., Pet Plan Limited, Quotezone.co.uk, The Insurance Emporium, Consumer Agent Portal, LLC., Great American Insurance Company, and Edgewood Partners Insurance Center. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the horse insurance industry.
Key Benefits
- The study provides in-depth analysis of the global horse insurance market along with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.
- Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global horse insurance market size are provided in the report.
- The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
- The quantitative analysis of the global horse insurance market from 2021 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
CHAPTER 4: HORSE INSURANCE MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Mortality
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Major Medical & Surgical
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Loss of Use
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Liability
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country
4.6 Others
4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3 Market analysis by country
CHAPTER 5: HORSE INSURANCE MARKET, BY HORSE TYPE
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 American Quarter Horse
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Arabian
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Thoroughbred
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country
5.5 Morgan
5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3 Market analysis by country
5.6 Appaloosa
5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3 Market analysis by country
5.7 Others
5.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.7.3 Market analysis by country
CHAPTER 6: HORSE INSURANCE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Recreational
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.2.4 Recreational Horse Insurance Market by Recreational
6.2.4.1 Riding Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.4.2 Racing Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.4.3 Grooming/Showing Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.4.4 Others Market size and forecast, by region
6.3 Commercial
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
CHAPTER 7: HORSE INSURANCE MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 Broker
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 Agency
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country
7.4 Direct Response
7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3 Market analysis by country
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.5.3 Market analysis by country
CHAPTER 8: HORSE INSURANCE MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Top winning strategies
9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
9.4. Competitive Dashboard
9.5. Competitive Heatmap
9.6. Key developments
CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
10.1 Markel Corporation
10.1.1 Company overview
10.1.2 Company snapshot
10.1.3 Operating business segments
10.1.4 Product portfolio
10.1.5 Business performance
10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.2 AXA
10.2.1 Company overview
10.2.2 Company snapshot
10.2.3 Operating business segments
10.2.4 Product portfolio
10.2.5 Business performance
10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.3 Harry Hall Horse Insurance
10.3.1 Company overview
10.3.2 Company snapshot
10.3.3 Operating business segments
10.3.4 Product portfolio
10.3.5 Business performance
10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.4 The Insurance Emporium Horse Insurance
10.4.1 Company overview
10.4.2 Company snapshot
10.4.3 Operating business segments
10.4.4 Product portfolio
10.4.5 Business performance
10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.5 Animal Friends Horse Insurance
10.5.1 Company overview
10.5.2 Company snapshot
10.5.3 Operating business segments
10.5.4 Product portfolio
10.5.5 Business performance
10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.6 Quotezone Horse Insurance
10.6.1 Company overview
10.6.2 Company snapshot
10.6.3 Operating business segments
10.6.4 Product portfolio
10.6.5 Business performance
10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.7 Pet Plan
10.7.1 Company overview
10.7.2 Company snapshot
10.7.3 Operating business segments
10.7.4 Product portfolio
10.7.5 Business performance
10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.8 ASPCA
10.8.1 Company overview
10.8.2 Company snapshot
10.8.3 Operating business segments
10.8.4 Product portfolio
10.8.5 Business performance
10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.9 Nationwide
10.9.1 Company overview
10.9.2 Company snapshot
10.9.3 Operating business segments
10.9.4 Product portfolio
10.9.5 Business performance
10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.10 Pet Assure
10.10.1 Company overview
10.10.2 Company snapshot
10.10.3 Operating business segments
10.10.4 Product portfolio
10.10.5 Business performance
10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.11 Hollard
10.11.1 Company overview
10.11.2 Company snapshot
10.11.3 Operating business segments
10.11.4 Product portfolio
10.11.5 Business performance
10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.12 ONE Insurance
10.12.1 Company overview
10.12.2 Company snapshot
10.12.3 Operating business segments
10.12.4 Product portfolio
10.12.5 Business performance
10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.13 De Wet De Villiers Brokers
10.13.1 Company overview
10.13.2 Company snapshot
10.13.3 Operating business segments
10.13.4 Product portfolio
10.13.5 Business performance
10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.14 Trusted Choice
10.14.1 Company overview
10.14.2 Company snapshot
10.14.3 Operating business segments
10.14.4 Product portfolio
10.14.5 Business performance
10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.15 Broadstone Equine Insurance Agency
10.15.1 Company overview
10.15.2 Company snapshot
10.15.3 Operating business segments
10.15.4 Product portfolio
10.15.5 Business performance
10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.16 Great American Insurance Group
10.16.1 Company overview
10.16.2 Company snapshot
10.16.3 Operating business segments
10.16.4 Product portfolio
10.16.5 Business performance
10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.17 EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants
10.17.1 Company overview
10.17.2 Company snapshot
10.17.3 Operating business segments
10.17.4 Product portfolio
10.17.5 Business performance
10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9gwcfy
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article