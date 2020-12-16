The Worldwide Industry for Mobile Backend as a Service is Expected to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2025
DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market by Application (Cloud Storage and Backup, User Authentication, Database Management, Push Notification), Platform (Android, iOS) Enterprise Size, Vertical (BFSI, Retail), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud mobile BaaS market is expected to reach USD 5,940 million by 2025 from USD 2,032 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.
The demand for Cloud mobile BaaS is driven by the Growing mobile app-driven economies demand BaaS, Increasing adoption of mobile devices, and BaaS helps developers concentrate on the frontend for faster development and deployment.
User Authentication segment to growth with higher CAGR during the forecast period
the application segment has been segmented into Cloud storage and Backup, User authentication, Database Management, Push Notifications, and Others (social integration, geographic location, testing, communications, predictions, usage analytics, mobile backend game service, and professional services). The user authentication application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. User authentication application of the cloud mobile BaaS enables the registration and validation of the users. The validation of the users can be done using the username and password, and social login, on biometric device verification, and One Time Password (OTP) on mobile/email.
By vertical, BFSI vertical to register the largest market size during the forecast period
The cloud mobile BaaS market has been segmented into the following verticals, such as BFSI; IT and ITeS; manufacturing; healthcare and pharmaceuticals; retail and eCommerce; media, entertainment, and gaming; telecommunications; and others (transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, and government and public sector). In the BFSI sector, it has enabled the banking sector to revolutionize its offerings by introducing new ways to make payments. Cloud services help banks to lower banking costs and improve operations. With the increasing adoption of the cloud, the demand for BaaS services is also growing.
Asia Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The APAC Cloud mobile BaaS market is experiencing slashing IT budgets and the growing IT infrastructures across organizations, which is encouraging the organizations in the region to adopt Cloud mobile BaaS solutions for streamlining their lease processes. The major countries to witness high growth rates in this region include Japan and China among others.
