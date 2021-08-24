The Worldwide Irrigation Controllers Industry to 2026 - Increased Focus on Farm Efficiency is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Irrigation Controllers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global irrigation controllers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.46% during the period 2020-2026.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the irrigation controllers market during the forecast period:

Rise in Technological Improvement in Irrigation

Growth In Landscaping Industry

Increase In Focus on Farm Efficiency

Growing Need for Water Conservation

The increase in landscaping activities boosts the demand for water irrigation controllers in residential lawns, golf courses, and sports fields for the proper growth of grass. The landscaping industry is witnessing a high rise in commercial landscape construction activities due to rising demand among people for backyard beautifications, which is one of North America's lawn mower market and irrigation controller market contributors. The increasing demand for well-maintained lawns is boosting the growth of the market. Agriculture equipment vendors improve their production using technologically innovative and sophisticated machinery by eliminating running costs. To meet the rising demands, crop protection is of prime importance, and this, in turn, can propel the demand for irrigation sprinkler controllers.



Key Highlights

The weather-based irrigation controllers market share occupied 61.01% in 2020.

Government subsidies for agricultural facilities such as harvesting equipment, warehouses, and transportation of crop yield have propelled the demand in APAC.

Vendors should concentrate more on developing customer-centric solutions and financing options to increase the irrigation controller industry sales.

New agricultural inventions dramatically increased food production in the North American region, particularly in the US and Canada .

The study considers the global irrigation controllers market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Major vendors in the irrigation controllers distribute their products via a vast network of dealers, distributors, mass retailers, online, and home centers. Competition in different product segments is expected to escalate with growing technical advancements among participants. The Toro Company is one of the leading manufacturers in the global market. Key competitive factors among the market include reliability and quality, product innovation, product support, pricing, warranty, distribution, financing options, and shelf space.



Prominent Vendors

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Rain Bird Corporation

Valmont

Other Prominent Vendors

Orbit

HydroPoint

Calsense

Rachio

Skydrop

Galcon

Orbia

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Weathermatic

NxEco

Nelson Irrigation

Holman Industries

Motorola Solution

Lindsay

Tucor

Key Questions Answered:

1. What are the applications of Irrigation Controllers?

2. What are the different types of Irrigation Controllers?

3. Which region has the highest share in Irrigation Controllers Market?

4. What are the different products segments in Irrigation Controllers?

5. What is the expected market size & growth rate of the Irrigation Controllers?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact of COVID-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Technological Improvements in Irrigation

8.2 Growth in Landscaping Industry

8.3 Growing Need for Water Conservation



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Use of Irrigation Sprinklers

9.2 Increased Focus on Farm Efficiency



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Lack of Technical Knowledge Among Agriculturists

10.2 Shortage of Skilled Labor in Non-Agricultural Land



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Operation

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Weather-Based Controllers

12.4 Sensor-Based Controllers



13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Agriculture

13.4 Non-Agriculture



14 Product

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Smart Controllers

14.4 Tap Timers

14.5 Basic Controllers



15 Irrigation Type

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Drip Irrigation

15.4 Sprinkler Irrigation



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine



17 North America

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Operation

17.4 Application

17.5 Product

17.6 Irrigation Type

17.7 Key Countries



18 Europe

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Operation

18.4 Application

18.5 Product

18.6 Irrigation Type

18.7 Key Countries



19 APAC

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Operation

19.4 Application

19.5 Product

19.6 Irrigation Type

19.7 Key Countries



20 Latin America

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Operation

20.4 Application

20.5 Product

20.6 Irrigation Type

20.7 Key Countries



21 Middle East & Africa

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast

21.3 Operation

21.4 Application

21.5 Product

21.6 Irrigation Type

21.7 Key Countries



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 The Toro Company

23.2 Hunter Industries

23.3 Rain Bird Corporation

23.4 Valmont



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 Orbit

24.2 Hydropoint

24.3 Calsense

24.4 Rachio

24.5 Skydrop

24.6 Galcon

24.7 Orbia

24.8 Scotts Miracle-GRO

24.9 Weathermatic

24.10 NxECO

24.11 Nelson Irrigation

24.12 Holman Industries

24.13 Motorola Solutions

24.14 Lindsay Corporation

24.15 Tucor



25 Report Summary

25.1 Key Takeaways

25.2 Strategic Recommendations



26 Quantitative Summary

26.1 Market by Geography

26.2 North America

26.3 Europe

26.4 APAC

26.5 Latin America

26.6 Middle East & Africa

26.7 Operation

26.8 Application

26.9 Product

26.10 Irrigation Type



27 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9mm6yt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

