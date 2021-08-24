The Worldwide Irrigation Controllers Industry to 2026 - Increased Focus on Farm Efficiency is Driving Growth
The "Irrigation Controllers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global irrigation controllers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.46% during the period 2020-2026.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the irrigation controllers market during the forecast period:
- Rise in Technological Improvement in Irrigation
- Growth In Landscaping Industry
- Increase In Focus on Farm Efficiency
- Growing Need for Water Conservation
The increase in landscaping activities boosts the demand for water irrigation controllers in residential lawns, golf courses, and sports fields for the proper growth of grass. The landscaping industry is witnessing a high rise in commercial landscape construction activities due to rising demand among people for backyard beautifications, which is one of North America's lawn mower market and irrigation controller market contributors. The increasing demand for well-maintained lawns is boosting the growth of the market. Agriculture equipment vendors improve their production using technologically innovative and sophisticated machinery by eliminating running costs. To meet the rising demands, crop protection is of prime importance, and this, in turn, can propel the demand for irrigation sprinkler controllers.
Key Highlights
- The weather-based irrigation controllers market share occupied 61.01% in 2020.
- Government subsidies for agricultural facilities such as harvesting equipment, warehouses, and transportation of crop yield have propelled the demand in APAC.
- Vendors should concentrate more on developing customer-centric solutions and financing options to increase the irrigation controller industry sales.
- New agricultural inventions dramatically increased food production in the North American region, particularly in the US and Canada.
The study considers the global irrigation controllers market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Major vendors in the irrigation controllers distribute their products via a vast network of dealers, distributors, mass retailers, online, and home centers. Competition in different product segments is expected to escalate with growing technical advancements among participants. The Toro Company is one of the leading manufacturers in the global market. Key competitive factors among the market include reliability and quality, product innovation, product support, pricing, warranty, distribution, financing options, and shelf space.
Prominent Vendors
- The Toro Company
- Hunter Industries
- Rain Bird Corporation
- Valmont
Other Prominent Vendors
- Orbit
- HydroPoint
- Calsense
- Rachio
- Skydrop
- Galcon
- Orbia
- Scotts Miracle-Gro
- Weathermatic
- NxEco
- Nelson Irrigation
- Holman Industries
- Motorola Solution
- Lindsay
- Tucor
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact of COVID-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technological Improvements in Irrigation
8.2 Growth in Landscaping Industry
8.3 Growing Need for Water Conservation
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Use of Irrigation Sprinklers
9.2 Increased Focus on Farm Efficiency
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Lack of Technical Knowledge Among Agriculturists
10.2 Shortage of Skilled Labor in Non-Agricultural Land
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Operation
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Weather-Based Controllers
12.4 Sensor-Based Controllers
13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Agriculture
13.4 Non-Agriculture
14 Product
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Smart Controllers
14.4 Tap Timers
14.5 Basic Controllers
15 Irrigation Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Drip Irrigation
15.4 Sprinkler Irrigation
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 The Toro Company
23.2 Hunter Industries
23.3 Rain Bird Corporation
23.4 Valmont
24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 Orbit
24.2 Hydropoint
24.3 Calsense
24.4 Rachio
24.5 Skydrop
24.6 Galcon
24.7 Orbia
24.8 Scotts Miracle-GRO
24.9 Weathermatic
24.10 NxECO
24.11 Nelson Irrigation
24.12 Holman Industries
24.13 Motorola Solutions
24.14 Lindsay Corporation
24.15 Tucor
25 Report Summary
25.1 Key Takeaways
25.2 Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9mm6yt
