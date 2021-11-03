The Worldwide LED Driver Industry is Estimated to Reach $12.25 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED Driver Market by Luminaire Type Supply Type Component, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3. PATENT ANALYSIS

3.3.1. By region (2020-2030)

3.3.2. By applicant

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in adoption of energy-efficient lighting .

3.4.1.2. Increase in the development of programmable LED drivers

3.4.1.3. Increase in adoption of smart infrastructure in developing regions

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. High cost for the installation

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Emergence of IoT enabled lighting solutions

3.5. COVID IMPACT

3.5.1. Impact on market size

3.5.2. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.5.4. Parent industry impact

3.5.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

3.5.5.1. Limiting cuts to R&D expense

3.5.5.2. Focusing on next-generation products

3.5.5.3. Shifting toward agile supply chain model

3.5.6. Opportunity window



CHAPTER 4: SMART IRRIGATION MARKET, LUMINAIRE TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. DECORATIVE LAMPS

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. REFLECTORS

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. TYPE A LAMP

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. OTHER

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: LED DRIVER MARKET, BY SUPPLY TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. CONSTANT CURRENT

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. CONSTANT VOLTAGE

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: LED DRIVER MARKET, BY COMPONENT

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. DRIVER IC

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. DISCRETE COMPONENTS

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. OTHERS

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: LED DRIVER MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. RESIDENTIAL

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. COMMERCIAL

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. INDUSTRIAL

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: LED DRIVER MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. INTRODUCTION

9.1.1. Market player positioning, 2019

9.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

9.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year

9.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development

9.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company

9.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD

9.4. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. AC ELECTRONICS

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key executives

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Product portfolio

10.2. AMS OSRAM

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Operating business segments

10.2.5. Product portfolio

10.2.6. R&D expenditure

10.2.7. Business performance

10.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.3. HATCH LIGHTING

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Product portfolio

10.4. MACROBLOCK, INC.

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Product portfolio

10.4.5. R&D expenditure

10.4.6. Business performance

10.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.5. MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS, INC.

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Operating business segments

10.5.5. Product portfolio

10.5.6. R&D expenditure

10.5.7. Business performance

10.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. (ATMEL CORPORATION)

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Operating business segments

10.6.5. Product portfolio

10.6.6. R&D expenditure

10.6.7. Business performance

10.7. ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION (ONSEMI)

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key executives

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Operating business segments

10.7.5. Product portfolio

10.7.6. R&D expenditure

10.7.7. Business performance

10.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. ROHM CO., LTD. (ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR)

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key executives

10.8.3. Company snapshot

10.8.4. Operating business segments

10.8.5. Product portfolio

10.8.6. R&D expenditure

10.8.7. Business performance

10.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. (CREELED, INC.)

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Operating business segments

10.9.5. Product portfolio

10.9.6. R&D expenditure

10.9.7. Business performance

10.10. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Operating business segments

10.10.5. Product portfolio

10.10.6. R&D expenditure

10.10.7. Business performance

10.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments



