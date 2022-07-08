The Worldwide Smart Building Management Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Building Management Systems Market (2022-2027) by Components, Building Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Building Management Systems Market is estimated to be USD 2.38 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.89 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.88%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Smart Building Management Systems Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are 75F, ABB, Aquicore, Bosch, BuildingIQ, Cisco, Corpperatee, Efacility, Entouch, GAIA, Hitachi, Honeywell, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Smart Building Management Systems Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Smart Building Management Systems Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Smart Building Management Systems Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Adoption of Iot-Enabled BMS and Energy-Efficient Systems Increase in Awareness of Space Utilization

4.1.2 Increase in Industry Standards and Regulations

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Cooperation among Standard Bodies

4.2.2 High Cost of Implementation

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Emergence of the 5G Technology

4.3.2 Escalating in the Smart City Trend

4.3.3 Government Initiatives and Incentives for Building Management System

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Technology Alignment and Skilled Professionals

4.4.2 Privacy and Security Concerns Due to IoT-Enabled Devices



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Smart Building Management Systems Market, By Components

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Building Infrastructure Management

6.2.1.1 Parking Management System

6.2.1.2 Smart Water Management System

6.2.1.3 Elevators And Escalators Management System

6.2.2 Safety And Security Management

6.2.2.1 Access Control System

6.2.2.2 Video Surveillance System

6.2.2.3 Fire And Life Safety System

6.2.3 Energy Management

6.2.3.1 Hvac Control System

6.2.3.2 Lighting Management System

6.2.4 Network Management

6.2.4.1 a Wired Technology

6.2.4.2 Wireless Technology

6.2.5 Integrated Workplace Management System

6.2.5.1 Operations And Services Management

6.2.5.2 Real Estate Management

6.2.5.3 Environmental And Energy Management

6.2.5.4 Facility Management

6.2.5.5 Capital Project Management

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.2 Implementation

6.3.3 Support And Maintenance



7 Global Smart Building Management Systems Market, By Building Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Residential

7.3 Commercial

7.4 Industrial



8 Americas' Global Smart Building Management Systems Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Argentina

8.3 Brazil

8.4 Canada

8.5 Chile

8.6 Colombia

8.7 Mexico

8.8 Peru

8.9 United States

8.10 Rest of Americas



9 Europe's Global Smart Building Management Systems Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Austria

9.3 Belgium

9.4 Denmark

9.5 Finland

9.6 France

9.7 Germany

9.8 Italy

9.9 Netherlands

9.10 Norway

9.11 Poland

9.12 Russia

9.13 Spain

9.14 Sweden

9.15 Switzerland

9.16 United Kingdom

9.17 Rest of Europe



10 Middle East and Africa's Global Smart Building Management Systems Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Egypt

10.3 Israel

10.4 Qatar

10.5 Saudi Arabia

10.6 South Africa

10.7 United Arab Emirates

10.8 Rest of MEA



11 APAC's Global Smart Building Management Systems Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Australia

11.3 Bangladesh

11.4 China

11.5 India

11.6 Indonesia

11.7 Japan

11.8 Malaysia

11.9 Philippines

11.10 Singapore

11.11 South Korea

11.12 Sri Lanka

11.13 Thailand

11.14 Taiwan

11.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 75F

13.2 ABB

13.3 Aquicore

13.4 Bosch

13.5 BuildingIQ

13.6 Cisco

13.7 Corpperatee

13.8 Efacility

13.9 Entouch

13.10 GAIA

13.11 Hitachi

13.12 Honeywell

13.13 Huawei

13.14 IBM

13.15 IGOR

13.16 Intel

13.17 Johnson Controls

13.18 KMC Controls

13.19 Legrand

13.20 Mode:Green

13.21 PTC

13.22 Schneider Electric

13.23 Seimans

13.24 SoftDel

13.25 Spaceti

13.26 Spacewell

13.27 TELIT

13.28 Verdigris Technologies



14 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1lghpg

