The Worldwide Sterile Filtration Industry is Expected to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027

The global sterile filtration market should reach $5.3 billion by 2027 from $3.0 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.
The PES/PS material segment of the global sterile filtration market is expected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2022 to $1.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.3% for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.
The PVDF material segment of the global sterile filtration market is expected to grow from $879 million in 2022 to $1.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5% for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.
This report estimates the future market potential for sterile filtration for life science applications. It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections Through 2027 and key market players.
This report discusses the global market for sterile filtration used in life science applications, including depth filters, microfiltration membranes and air filters. The report also analyzes various materials of filters being used in sterilization filtration.
In this report, the market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including Latin America, the Middle East and Africa). Countries analyzed include the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India). Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
The growth in the market is mainly attributed to the increasing use of sterilization-grade filters for contamination removal from biologics, biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.
The industry is also roughly divided into two profit streams: industrial and biopharmaceutical. Biopharmaceutical filtration and labs are the most profitable area by price per volume and replacement. Purity level needs the increasing number of global users, and the constant need to change filters means that the same material will demand a higher price and be continuously reordered.
Overall, the industry is material-specific. The sheer number of competitors shows the maturity of the two most widely used materials: polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) and polyether sulfone (PES). Improvement in the economics of membrane systems has contributed to their rising use in the pharmaceutical industry. For example, the drop in cost has made some companies rely specifically on high-revenue areas such as biopharmaceuticals, with other companies relying on large-volume projects to drive growth.
- 3M Co.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Alva Laval Ab
- Cantel Medical
- Danaher Corp.
- Donaldson Co. Inc.
- Eaton Filtration Llc
- GEA Filtration
- Meissner Filtration Products Inc.
- Merck Kgaa
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Porvair Plc
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech Gmbh
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.
- 32 tables
- An up-to-date overview of the global market for sterile filtration for life sciences application
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic sales data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for sterile filtration in life sciences industry, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments
- Evaluation and forecast the sterile filtration for life science application market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by pore size, material and geographic region
- Discussion of new technological developments in this innovation driven market, current and emerging applications, regulatory concerns, and other major factors hampering the growth of the sterile filtration market
- Detailed analysis on the strength, weakness and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the global sterile filtration market
- In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- A relevant patent analysis for innovations in sterile filtration
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Market Summary
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview
- Depth Filtration Technologies
- Deep Bed Filters
- Thick Media Filters
- Pads and Panel Filters
- Lenticular Filters
- Membrane Filtration
- Liquid Sterilization
- Medical In-Line Sterilizing Filters
- Syringe Filters
- Air and Gas Sterilization
- Dead-End Filtration/Normal Flow Filtration
- Point-of-Use Sterilization
- Filter Sterilization Suppliers
- Need for Removing Mycoplasma in Biopharmaceuticals
- Regulatory Trends
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- High Growth in Biologics and Biopharmaceuticals Industry
- Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Technologies
- Market Restraints and Challenges
- Regulatory Constraints
- Issues with Disposable Technologies
- Process Scalability Issues
- Market Opportunities
- Need for Regulatory Compliance
- Contract Manufacturing
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Sterile Filtration
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Industry
Chapter 6 Global Market for Sterile Filtration by Pore Size
Chapter 7 Global Market for Sterile Filtration by Material
- PVDF
- PS/PES
- PTFE
- Other Materials
- Cellulosic
- Polypropylene
- Ceramics
- Stainless Steel
- Silicon
Chapter 8 Global Market for Sterile Filtration by Region
Chapter 9 Patent Review
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Recent Trends
- Growing R&D Spending
- Need for Drugs Targeting Lifestyle-Related Diseases
- Key Developments
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
