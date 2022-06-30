The Worldwide Sterile Filtration Industry is Expected to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterile Filtration Market for Life Science" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sterile filtration market should reach $5.3 billion by 2027 from $3.0 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

The PES/PS material segment of the global sterile filtration market is expected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2022 to $1.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.3% for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.



The PVDF material segment of the global sterile filtration market is expected to grow from $879 million in 2022 to $1.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5% for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

This report estimates the future market potential for sterile filtration for life science applications. It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections Through 2027 and key market players.

This report discusses the global market for sterile filtration used in life science applications, including depth filters, microfiltration membranes and air filters. The report also analyzes various materials of filters being used in sterilization filtration.

In this report, the market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including Latin America, the Middle East and Africa). Countries analyzed include the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India). Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

The growth in the market is mainly attributed to the increasing use of sterilization-grade filters for contamination removal from biologics, biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.



The industry is also roughly divided into two profit streams: industrial and biopharmaceutical. Biopharmaceutical filtration and labs are the most profitable area by price per volume and replacement. Purity level needs the increasing number of global users, and the constant need to change filters means that the same material will demand a higher price and be continuously reordered.



Overall, the industry is material-specific. The sheer number of competitors shows the maturity of the two most widely used materials: polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) and polyether sulfone (PES). Improvement in the economics of membrane systems has contributed to their rising use in the pharmaceutical industry. For example, the drop in cost has made some companies rely specifically on high-revenue areas such as biopharmaceuticals, with other companies relying on large-volume projects to drive growth.

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. Agilent Technologies Inc.

Alva Laval Ab

Cantel Medical

Danaher Corp.

Donaldson Co. Inc.

Eaton Filtration Llc

GEA Filtration

Meissner Filtration Products Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Porvair Plc

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Gmbh

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.

The Report Includes

32 tables

An up-to-date overview of the global market for sterile filtration for life sciences application

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic sales data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for sterile filtration in life sciences industry, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments

Evaluation and forecast the sterile filtration for life science application market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by pore size, material and geographic region

Discussion of new technological developments in this innovation driven market, current and emerging applications, regulatory concerns, and other major factors hampering the growth of the sterile filtration market

Detailed analysis on the strength, weakness and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the global sterile filtration market

In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

A relevant patent analysis for innovations in sterile filtration

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Market Summary



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

Depth Filtration Technologies

Deep Bed Filters

Thick Media Filters

Pads and Panel Filters

Lenticular Filters

Membrane Filtration

Liquid Sterilization

Medical In-Line Sterilizing Filters

Syringe Filters

Air and Gas Sterilization

Dead-End Filtration/Normal Flow Filtration

Point-of-Use Sterilization

Filter Sterilization Suppliers

Need for Removing Mycoplasma in Biopharmaceuticals

Regulatory Trends

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

High Growth in Biologics and Biopharmaceuticals Industry

Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Technologies

Market Restraints and Challenges

Regulatory Constraints

Issues with Disposable Technologies

Process Scalability Issues

Market Opportunities

Need for Regulatory Compliance

Contract Manufacturing

Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Sterile Filtration

Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Industry

Chapter 6 Global Market for Sterile Filtration by Pore Size



Chapter 7 Global Market for Sterile Filtration by Material

PVDF

PS/PES

PTFE

Other Materials

Cellulosic

Polypropylene

Ceramics

Stainless Steel

Silicon

Chapter 8 Global Market for Sterile Filtration by Region

Chapter 9 Patent Review



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Recent Trends

Growing R&D Spending

Need for Drugs Targeting Lifestyle-Related Diseases

Key Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

