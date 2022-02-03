The Worldwide Total Station Industry is Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Total Station Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Services), Type (Manual, Robotic), Application (Construction, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Mining, Transportation, Utilities, Forensic), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global total station market is estimated to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027.

The construction industry is expected to grow extensively over the next 10 years worldwide, especially in developing countries. According to an article published by Construction Global, the construction industry will grow 35% by 2030 at an average annual growth rate of 3.6% per year. With the increasing demand, contractors struggle through low productivity and high unexpected rework and change orders. This, in turn, requires the adoption of new processes such as advanced equipment, building information modeling solutions, and digital workflows.

China, the US, and India are the three largest markets in the global construction industry, as shown in the below pie chart. China can be seen as the largest contributor to the global construction market, followed by the US and India. Most of the growth in the construction sector is anticipated to come from developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and others. Hence, the demand for total stations is projected to grow at an impressive rate in these markets over the forecast period.

Construction industry to dominate the total station market in 2021

The total stations in the construction industry find applications in site surveying, foundation laying, earthwork mapping, pipe laying, trenching for drainage, and engineering. The growing globalization and urbanization and rising investments in infrastructure development are fueling the adoption of total stations for the abovementioned applications in the construction industry. Total stations are also majorly used for measurements in outdoor locations such as large construction sites. There are some instances where total stations can be used in indoor locations. However, they are more suitable for measuring parameters in outdoor and less complex locations. The total stations are widely used in the civil infrastructure, industrial and commercial, and residential sectors.

Hardware segment to hold a larger share of total station market during the forecast period

Hardware segment to hold a larger market share of total station between 2022 and 2027. The increasing demand for precise, error-free measurements in the surveying application is fueling the demand for total stations. Moreover, the rising income levels, especially of the middle-class population, across the globe has created a high demand for new modernized building structures in the residential sector. Also, the rising need for world-class infrastructure in airports and railway stations has created growth opportunities for the providers of total stations in the commercial sector. The positive growth outlook of these sectors is consequently projected to increase the demand for total stations during the forecast period.

Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growing population, rising urbanization, and expanding construction industry in emerging economies such as China and India are the key factors driving the growth of the APAC total station market. In these countries, geospatial technologies are being utilized for construction, mining, agricultural activities, and rural development over the past decade. Companies belonging to various sectors and industries, such as construction, mining, manufacturing, transportation, and agriculture, are using total stations and geospatial information to make strategic decisions about the feasibility of large construction projects. Surveying and mapping technologies are widely used in APAC. The development of smart cities in China, India, and several countries in South-East Asia has driven demand for total stations.

