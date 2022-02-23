The Worldwide Unidirectional Tapes Industry is Expected to Reach $332 Million by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unidirectional Tapes (UD) Market by Fiber (Glass, Carbon), Resin (Thermoplastic, Thermoset), End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports & Leisure) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UD tapes market is projected to grow from USD 194 million in 2021 to USD 332 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4%, between 2021 and 2026.

The UD tapes market depends heavily on the performance of aerospace & defense, automotive, and sports & leisure industries. They provide superior properties, such as high tensile strength, high abrasion resistance, wear resistance, high modulus, high strength, high stiffness, low density, chemical resistance, and low creep.



The thermoplastic resin segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall UD tapes market during the forecast period.



The thermoplastic resin segment accounted for the largest share of the overall UD tapes market in 2020. These tapes are used in a large number of industries, including aerospace & defense and sporting goods. They are widely used in the aerospace & defense industry due to their toughness, high strength, moisture absorption resistance, high-performance properties, and ability to survive under high-temperature conditions.



The UD tapes market in the aerospace & defense end-use industry is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.



The aerospace industry accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the UD tapes market in 2020. This is due to the high demand for carbon fiber composites in commercial passenger aircraft. UD tapes have higher strength-to-weight capability than other traditional aerospace materials. High strength, high stiffness, and high abrasion resistance are achieved with the use of UD tapes in aircraft. These tapes are used in both primary and secondary structures in aircraft. It is mainly used in wing spars, wing skins, fuselage skin, access panels, rib stiffeners, brackets, conduit, and flooring.



North America UD tapes market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The North America UD tapes market is segmented into US, and Canada. The US has been the driving force behind the rapid development of the market in North America as well as worldwide. The North American market is driven by the high economic growth rates and heavy investments across various industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, and sports & leisure. UD tapes are used for selective reinforcement and wrapping applications.



