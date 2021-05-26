The Worldwide Voice Biometrics Industry is Expected to Grow to $3.9 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2020
May 26, 2021, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voice Biometrics Market by Component, Type (Active and Passive), Application (Authentication and Customer Verification, Transaction Processing), Authentication Process, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global voice biometrics market size to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2020 to USD 3.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.8% during the forecast period.
The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The global voice biometrics market has been segmented by component. The component segment is further categorized into solutions and services. Based on the solutions segment, the market is divided into platform and software. The services segment is further divided into managed services and professional services. The services segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the services segment is governed mainly by the complexity of operations and the surge in the deployment of voice biometrics solutions during the forecast period.
The active voice biometrics segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The global voice biometrics market is segmented on the basis of type into active voice biometrics and passive voice biometrics. The active voice biometrics segment is expected to at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The ease of handling processes and the reduction in requirement of resources are expected to drive the demand for active voice biometrics solutions across the world.
The mobile applications segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The global voice biometrics market by authentication process is segmented into automated IVR, agent-assisted, mobile applications, and employee authentication. The market size of the mobile applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth rate of the mobile applications segment can be attributed to the increasing usage of smartphones and the secure authentication process while enhancing the overall security.
The transaction processing segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The global voice biometrics market by applications is segmented into authentication and customer verification, forensic voice analysis and criminal investigation, fraud detection and prevention, risk and emergency management, transaction processing, access control, workforce management, and others (speech therapy, vocal passphrase, and personalized user experience). The market size of the transaction processing segment is expected at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing need for customer identity authentication across call centers is expected to spur the demand for voice biometrics solutions across the world.
Among verticals, the healthcare and life sciences segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The voice biometrics market is segmented into the various verticals, particularly verticals, such as BFSI, retail and eCommerce, government and defense, IT and telecom, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, and others (manufacturing, education, and media and entertainment). The market size of the healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Mandatory protection of sensitive data to boost the adoption of voice biometrics solutions in the healthcare and life sciences vertical.
APAC to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The voice biometrics market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. Among these regions, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for enhanced security for preventing criminal activities from enhancing the market growth in APAC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Voice Biometrics: Architecture
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Robust Fraud Detection and Prevention Systems Across Major Industries
5.3.1.2 Growing Need to Reduce Authentication and Identification Costs
5.3.1.3 Rising Demand for Voice Authentication in Mobile Banking Applications
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Security and Privacy Issues due to Advanced Technologies
5.3.2.2 Low Cybersecurity Budgets Coupled with High Installation Costs
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Advent of Advanced Technologies Such as Ai and Dnn
5.3.3.2 Need to Safeguard the Privacy of Growing Healthcare Data During COVID-19
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Lack of Accuracy in Authenticating Users
5.3.4.2 Increased Errors with Changes in Quality of Voice Samples due to Fluctuations in the Physical or Physiological State
5.3.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Voice Biometrics: Ecosystem
5.6 Patent Analysis
5.7 Case Study Analysis
5.8 Pricing Model Analysis
5.9 Voice Biometrics Market: COVID-19 Impact
5.10 Regulatory Landscape
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.12 Scenario
5.13 Technology Analysis
6 Voice Biometrics Market, by Component
7 Voice Biometrics Market, by Type
8 Voice Biometrics Market, by Authentication Process
9 Voice Biometrics Market, by Application
10 Voice Biometrics Market, by Organization Size
11 Voice Biometrics Market, by Deployment Mode
12 Voice Biometrics Market, by Vertical
13 Voice Biometrics Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.5 Middle East and Africa
13.6 Latin America
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Major Players
15.2.1 Nuance
15.2.2 Nice
15.2.3 Verint
15.2.4 Pindrop
15.2.5 Lexisnexis Risk Solutions
15.2.6 Phonexia
15.2.7 VBG
15.2.8 Aculab
15.2.9 Auraya
15.2.10 Onevault
15.2.11 Aware
15.2.12 Speechpro
15.2.13 Lumenvox
15.2.14 Uniphore
15.2.15 Sestek
15.2.16 Voicepin
15.2.17 Qss Technosoft
15.2.18 Voxta
15.2.19 Interactions
15.3 Startup/ SME Players
15.3.1 Id R&D
15.3.2 Kaizen Secure Voiz
15.3.3 Hypr
15.3.4 Element
15.3.5 Trust Stamp
15.3.6 Anyvision
16 Adjacent and Related Markets
17 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fryvx
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article