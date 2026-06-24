The Zero Proof Acquires The New Bar, Creating One of the Most Comprehensive Brand and Distribution Platforms in Adult Non-Alcoholic Beverages

The deal marks one of the first acquisitions by a dedicated non-alcoholic platform and creates a company with a meaningful presence everywhere consumers show up.

ATLANTA, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zero Proof, a leading adult non-alcoholic beverage platform, today announced the acquisition of The New Bar, one of the West Coast's most recognized non-alcoholic hospitality and cultural discovery platforms. The combination unites The Zero Proof's national e-commerce scale, owned brand portfolio, and retail distribution with The New Bar's relationships across hospitality, live events, and culture, creating a non-alcoholic company with a meaningful presence everywhere consumers show up: online, in grocery, at dinner, and at the show.

The adult non-alcoholic category is one of the fastest-growing segments in beverages. IWSR projects the total U.S. no-alcohol market to grow at an 18 percent volume compound annual rate through 2028, reaching close to $5 billion. That momentum is already showing up at retail: U.S. sales of adult non-alcoholic beverages reached $925 million in the 52 weeks through mid-2025, a 22 percent year-over-year increase, according to NIQ. Against that backdrop, the combination creates an integrated platform spanning brand development, retail distribution, direct-to-consumer commerce, and on-premise experiences, positioning The Zero Proof to help shape the next phase of growth in the category.

From Shelf to Stage

Founded in Atlanta in 2019 by Sean Goldsmith and Trevor Wolfe, The Zero Proof has grown into one of the country's largest platforms for premium non-alcoholic beverages, offering more than 400 products across wine, beer, spirits, and ready-to-drink categories. The company has doubled revenue for four consecutive years, crossed eight figures in annual sales, and built a growing portfolio of owned and imported brands, including Lapo's, one of the top-selling non-alcoholic brands at Whole Foods Market nationally.

Founded in 2022 by Brianda Gonzalez, The New Bar was created with a simple mission: to bring the world's best non-alcoholic options wherever people gather. What began as a 450-square-foot bottle shop in Venice, California quickly evolved into one of the country's most influential non-alcoholic discovery platforms, helping shape how consumers discover and engage with non-alcoholic beverages across hospitality, entertainment and culture.

The New Bar became the first non-alcoholic partner of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, establishing a multi-year presence that helped define how non-alcoholic beverages show up at major cultural events. The company also developed hospitality programs with leading venues and operators including The Butcher's Daughter, Bacari, Zinqué, AEG, Levy, Legends, and JH Sports.

Together, the two companies are building one of the most comprehensive platforms in non-alcoholic beverages, one that can shape how consumers discover, access, and experience the category at every touchpoint.

The Team

As part of the acquisition, The New Bar's leadership joins The Zero Proof. Brianda Gonzalez becomes Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships, and Natalie Silbar joins as Director of On-Premise, California. Together, they bring The New Bar's relationships, programming expertise, and cultural fluency to the combined company's national platform.

In Their Words

"We've spent years solving discovery and access, building the e-commerce and distribution that put non-alcoholic brands within reach for people across the country. The next frontier is presence, showing up in the cultural moments where people actually gather, from dinner tables to live events. The New Bar has built exactly those relationships, and bringing them in lets us meet consumers everywhere they show up."

— Sean Goldsmith, Co-Founder & CEO, The Zero Proof

"Our vision was always bigger than selling beverages. We wanted to make the world's best non-alcoholic brands a natural part of how people celebrate, connect, and gather. From day one, we set out to prove that choosing not to drink could feel just as exciting and culturally relevant as any other occasion. As this category has grown, one thing has become clear: the opportunity ahead is bigger than any one company.

Sean, Trevor, and The Zero Proof team have built a platform with the scale and infrastructure to help take this category even further. Together, we'll reach more consumers, support more brands, and continue changing the way people think about non-alcoholic beverages. Building The New Bar has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who helped propel this movement alongside us. Joining The Zero Proof is an exciting next chapter, and I'm thrilled to continue the mission together."

— Brianda Gonzalez, Founder & CEO, The New Bar

About The Zero Proof

The Zero Proof is a leading platform dedicated exclusively to premium non-alcoholic beverages. Founded in 2019 and based in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers more than 400 products across wine, beer, spirits, and ready-to-drink categories, and operates a growing portfolio of owned brands including Lapo's Non-Alcoholic Italian Aperitifs and Saint Viviana Non-Alcoholic Wine. The Zero Proof serves consumers directly through thezeroproof.com and supplies hospitality operators and retailers nationwide through its wholesale division.

Media Contact

Mercer Brockenbrough

The Zero Proof

[email protected]

706.540.6258

SOURCE The Zero Proof