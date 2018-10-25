TheMauiMiracle.org website encourages voters to choose long term sustainability over short term profits

Important website sections include:

The Your Vote Counts

This section includes information on Why this election counts, Politics on Maui, Issues to consider and the news about Maui County Council's last term.

The Politics on Maui - Recent events 2017 - 2018 page provides links to several news items about Maui County Government. Most recently, a Court Order for Maui to pay hundreds of millions of dollars due to an illegal adjustment of Property Tax rates. County Budget Director Sandy Baz testified that a loss of this size will be "potentially destructive of the County of Maui's bond and credit rating, imperiling the County's fiscal security".

Government

The Government section of includes a wealth of information about Maui County Government that voters can find without exhaustive searches throughout the internet.

Sustainability

A great deal of information about the physical health of the island appears under the Sustainability tab. Reports provided include:

The State of Hawaii's "Urban Retreat Plan" discussed within it's Sea Level Rise Vulnerability and Adaptation Report.

Study • A report published by the International Institute for Tourism Studies at . A more down to earth Report about the lethal impact of Hawaii's Cesspools is provided by The State of Hawaii's Department of Health, Wastewater Branch. This subject directly impacts Maui's Upcountry Aquifer and drinking water quality.

Hawaiian History

Preserving Maui also means honoring it's past. This section provides a tremendous amount of information about Hawaii's history many people are not aware of. Two examples are:

Hawaiian Royalty on the world stage shows the impressive number of countries The Kingdom of Hawaii had established diplomatic relations with.

The Maui Miracle was inspired by the words of Hawaii's last ruling monarch, Queen Liliuokalani, spoken 100 years ago. If enough voters speak up, real change can occur!

"I could not turn back the time for political change, but there is still time to save our heritage. You must remember never to cease to act because you fear you may fail."

If you would like additional information about The Maui Miracle, please call Nick Drance at 818-400-5409 or email to Nick@TheMauiMiracle.org

Contact: Nick Drance

Phone: 818-400-5409

Nick@TheMauiMiracle.org

