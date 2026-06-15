Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Announces Gift from Ryan to Underwrite Interactive Whistle Stop Tour Exhibit

MEDORA, N.D., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library (TRPL) is proud to announce a significant new partnership with Ryan, a leading global tax services and software firm, to fully underwrite the Library's Whistle Stop Tour museum's interactive experience.

Whistle Stop Tour Experience

As the capstone of the Library's Path to the Presidency gallery, the Whistle-Stop Photo recreates a renowned part of Roosevelt's 1903 tour to connect with Americans in 25 states across 14,000 miles in a specialized private railcar, the Elysian. The experience will provide attendees with the opportunity to build their own campaign platform and choose the issues and values they would have as pillars of their personal run for the presidency.

Participants will step onto the back of a recreated train car as a simulated crowd cheers them on, and a camera captures their best presidential poses reminiscent of Roosevelt's famous whistle-stop campaign. Each participant will receive a memorable and shareable keepsake of their campaign.

"G. Brint Ryan and the team at Ryan have given us something rare — the chance to put visitors inside the story, not just in front of it," said Edward F. O'Keefe, CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. "When you step onto that train car and feel the crowd cheering, you're not watching history. You're participating in it. That's exactly the kind of civic spark we hope every participant leaves Medora carrying with them. We're deeply grateful to Ryan for making this experience possible."

Participants will see their campaign come to life, as their image and each of the unique campaign exposures are compiled into a 15-second video. By simply scanning their QR code in the gallery, the participant carries home a reminder of their experience.

"Ryan is proud to support the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and the Whistle Stop Tour gallery," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO at Ryan. "As we reflect on our country's 250th birthday, there has never been a more important time to ensure that we all 'get into the arena' and participate in our communities and democracy. These are values at Ryan and values President Roosevelt embodied."

With the support of transformative corporate partners like Ryan, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library will serve as a premier national hub for education, leadership and conservation.

To learn more about the library's opening and to plan your visit, please click here.

About the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is being built in Medora, N.D., and is expected to open on July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the United States. This will be a library and museum truly like no other. Designed by the international architectural firm Snøhetta, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library will be the only carbon-neutral presidential library and will function in harmony with the unique ecology that surrounds it, being a model of self-sufficiency. For more information, visit www.trlibrary.com.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Plano, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 7,100 professionals and associates serves over 74,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

SOURCE Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library