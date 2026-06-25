Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Announces Landmark $26 Million Gift from Kenneth C. Griffin

MEDORA, N.D., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library (TRPL) today announced a landmark $26 million gift from Kenneth C. Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel and founder of Griffin Catalyst, to support the completion of the library in Medora, North Dakota. In recognition of his generosity, the library's west wing will be named in honor of Mr. Griffin.

"We are deeply grateful to Ken Griffin for his extraordinary generosity and visionary support," said Edward F. O'Keefe, CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. "The Kenneth C. Griffin West Wing will be a vital component of our campus, allowing us to expand civic education. Ken's support reflects a commitment to fostering leadership and excellence beyond the coasts of our country, in the heart of the Badlands, and echoes the very principles of citizenship and character that Theodore Roosevelt championed throughout his life."

The Kenneth C. Griffin West Wing will be a significant addition to the new campus which will open on July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the United States. Designed by the international architectural firm Snøhetta, the facility serves as the primary point of public arrival and programming, housing permanent and temporary exhibition spaces. It will further the library's mission to serve as a hub for leadership, education, and conservation, honoring the legacy of the 26th U.S. President.

"In our nation's 250-year history, few Americans have embodied the spirit of leadership as fully as Theodore Roosevelt. His vision, courage, and commitment to public service left an enduring mark on our nation," said Kenneth C. Griffin. "I am honored to support this landmark institution as it educates and inspires future generations of Americans to lead with purpose and strengthen the ideals that define our country."

Griffin's support for the library continues his long-standing philanthropic engagement to expand opportunity, improve lives, and champion America's freedoms. This gift further advances the library's mission by fostering initiatives that prioritize education and inspire future generations of leaders and innovators.

To learn more about the library's opening and to plan your visit, please click here.

About the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is being built in Medora, N.D., and is expected to open on July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the United States. This will be a library and museum truly like no other. Designed by the international architectural firm Snøhetta, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library will be the only carbon-neutral presidential library and will function in harmony with the unique ecology that surrounds it, being a model of self-sufficiency. For more information, visit www.trlibrary.com.

About Griffin Catalyst

Griffin Catalyst is the civic engagement initiative of Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, encompassing his philanthropic and community impact efforts. Tackling the world's greatest challenges in innovative, action-oriented, and evidence-driven ways, Griffin Catalyst is dedicated to expanding opportunity and improving lives across six areas of focus: Education, Science & Medicine, Upward Mobility, Freedom & Democracy, Enterprise & Innovation, and Communities. For more information, visit griffincatalyst.org.

SOURCE Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library