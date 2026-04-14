TheraBox Mother's Day Gift Guide 2026: Celebrating 9 Years as a Therapist-Curated Self-Care Subscription Box

A Top Mother's Day Gift Featuring Therapist-Curated Wellness, Full-Size Products, and Mental Health Support

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mother's Day 2026 approaches, TheraBox is celebrating its 9th anniversary as a leader in the self-care subscription box category, offering a therapist-curated wellness experience designed to support mental health, relaxation, and everyday balance. For those searching for meaningful Mother's Day gift ideas, TheraBox provides a trusted alternative to traditional gifts — helping moms prioritize self-care in a consistent, accessible way.

TheraBox offers self-care for Mother's Day

Recognized as the original therapist-curated self-care subscription box, TheraBox delivers 8 full-size wellness products in every box, along with a therapist-designed activity rooted in mindfulness and psychology. Each delivery includes a mix of clean skincare, aromatherapy, and lifestyle products, creating a complete self-care ritual that supports long-term emotional wellbeing.

"Mothers spend so much of their energy caring for everyone else," says Ting Jiang, founder of TheraBox. "Mother's Day is a meaningful moment to turn that care back toward them – with a gift that encourages them to slow down and prioritize themselves."

With thousands of five-star customer reviews, TheraBox has also garnered media praise. Today.com ranked it among the top self-care gifts to help Mom get the 'me time' she deserves, while New York Magazine's The Strategist named it the best subscription for someone going through a lot – two examples among many accolades in gift guides and self-care roundups.

As wellness-driven gifting continues to grow in 2026, TheraBox stands out with premium value and expert-backed curation:

8 full-size products valued at $200+

Therapist-curated activities designed to reduce stress and boost happiness

Clean, cruelty-free, and ethically sourced brands

Up to 80% savings compared to retail pricing

Trusted by a community of 100,000+ subscribers

TheraBox offers flexible gifting options, including a one-time gift box or an ongoing subscription that extends the benefits of self-care beyond Mother's Day. Each delivery arrives in gift-ready packaging with an optional personalized message.

TheraBox Mother's Day gift boxes and subscriptions are available now at www.mytherabox.com.

About TheraBox

Founded in 2017, TheraBox is a therapist-curated self-care subscription box designed to promote mental wellness and happiness. Each box includes 8 full-size products and a research-inspired activity to help build sustainable self-care habits.

Media Contact:

Staci Torgeson

619-840-2523

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SOURCE TheraBox