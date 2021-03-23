Therap introduces HHA Exchange for Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) to assist Service Providers in New Jersey

WATERBURY, Conn., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading software solution for HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation for Home and Community-based Services (HCBS) and Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) providers, has interfaced with HHA Exchange for service providers in New Jersey.

Therap's integration with HHA Exchange provides comprehensive oversight and management of the State's EVV data in compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act. This integration allows efficiency in the exchange of EVV data. Therap's Web and GPS enabled Mobile Application EVV check-in features continue to function optimally with this interface. These features ensure important aspects of authentication, such as time, date stamp, and electronic signature during the entry, are captured for every view, for the update to the data, or for onward access. Therap's EVV software enhances transparency for services provided to individuals through reporting features which play a significant role in quick payment of electronic billing claims.

Consistent with State and Federal policies, Therap's EVV software captures all six federally required data elements including:

Type of service performed

of service performed Individual receiving the service

receiving the service Date of the service

of the service Location of service delivery

of service delivery Staff providing the service

providing the service Beginning and End Time of the service.

Providers in New Jersey can benefit from Therap's comprehensive EVV solution which ensures service compliance and streamlines the service delivery. Therap Scheduling and Electronic Billing integrations add value and efficiency for providers going well beyond compliance. Therap's interface with HHA Exchange allows the providers to collect information for staff and individuals for visits using the Therap application and transfer the information required directly. The HHA Exchange will display a particular HHA credential to the Billing Provider, along with information such as the Client ID and Client Secret, which will help the providers manage and utilize EVV data effectively.

For more information, contact https://www.therapservices.net/products/electronic-visit-verification-solutions/ with any questions.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net .

Source: https://www.therapservices.net/electronic-visit-verification/

SOURCE Therap Services

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

