Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Global Market Report 2023: Growing Need for Drug Profiling in Various Medications Boosts Sector

Global therapeutic drug monitoring market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period, 2024-2028. The growing need of drug profiling for various medications such as anti-epileptics, immunosuppressants, and antibiotics is the major factor for the growth of therapeutic drug monitoring market. TDM or therapeutic drug monitoring is the primary diagnostic tool that is used to deliver an optimized dose of the drugs to define drug concentration range in blood or plasma.

Therapeutic drug monitoring applications include the diagnosis of toxicity and identification and subsequent tailoring of optimal drug dose. Therapeutic drug monitoring also helps in diagnosing the cause of failed therapy outcomes and it can refine patient care by adjusting the drug dosage for better outcomes.

The other factors supporting the growth of the therapeutic drug monitoring market include increasing demand for genetic testing, increased government and private sector participation in therapeutic drug monitoring market and rise in drug profiling. Besides, the rising number of organ transplant procedures and the use of TDM in traditional anticancer therapies are expected to augment the growth of the market.



The global therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into technology, drug class, active ingredient, end user, product, company and region. Based on technology, immunoassays are expected to be the dominant segment in the forecast period. Immunoassays are easy to perform and do not require specialized training. Based on drug class, antiepileptic drugs are expected to be the dominant segment in the forecast period. These are most frequently monitored class of drugs due to their narrow therapeutic range and challenging pharmacokinetics.



Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. High rate of organ transplantation and gradual adoption of metabolite measuring procedures is the major driving factor for the growth of TDM market in the region. Asia Pacific is the second largest region which is expected to dominate the market share in the forecast period. The continuous efforts of government to provide low-cost services with the aim of promoting dosage patterns is the driving factor for growth of TDM market in Asia Pacific.



Report Scope:

Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology:

Immunoassays

Proteomic Technologies

Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Drug Class:

Antiarrhythmic Drugs

Immunosuppressants

Antiepileptic Drugs

Others

Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Active Ingredient:

Amikacin

Caffeine

Carbamazepine

Cyclosporine

Digitoxin

Digoxin

Disopyramide

Ethosuxamide

Gentamicin

Lidocaine

Lithium

Mithotrexate

NAPA

Phenobarbital

Quinidine

Sirolimus

Tacrolimus

Vancomycin

Others

Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product:

Immunoassay Equipment

Reagents

Other Consumables

Companies Mentioned

Biognosys AG

Siemens Healthineers Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

BUHLMANN Laboratories AG

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Randox Laboratories Limited

Sekisui Medical Co

