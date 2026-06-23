ThermaCare Expands Into Topical Pain Relief With Dual-Action Heat + Lidocaine Line

New Product Lineup Combines Patented Heatwave Technology With Maximum Strength Lidocaine For

Fast-Acting, Deep-Penetrating Relief For Everyday Aches And Pains

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermaCare, the #1 doctor-recommended heat therapy brand, today announced the launch of its Heat + Max Strength Lidocaine Pain Relief line, a dual-action topical formula available in Gel, Roll-On, and Spray formats. Designed for targeted relief of everyday muscle and joint discomfort, the line combines ThermaCare's patented Heatwave Technology with maximum-strength 4% lidocaine to deliver relief through two complementary mechanisms.

ThermaCare announces the launch of its Heat + Max Strength Lidocaine Pain Relief line, a dual-action topical formula available in Gel, Roll-On, and Spray formats.

"We saw an opportunity to go beyond traditional topical pain relief with a unique formula designed to work in two complementary ways," said Aaron Perelman, sr. marketing director at Bridges Consumer Healthcare. "With this launch, we're extending ThermaCare's expertise in heat therapy into a new category that combines soothing heat and fast-acting lidocaine to stop pain at the source and deliver more complete, targeted relief where it's needed most."

Therapeutic heat enhances comfort while helping lidocaine penetrate deeply to numb pain at the source. Together, they deliver deep-penetrating pain relief through a unique formula designed to stop pain where it starts, delivering elevated relief beyond surface-level solutions.

"The unique triple action formula works harder than other ordinary pain relief formulas on the market today," said Jason Sondgeroth, vice president innovation at Bridges Consumer Healthcare. "The benzyl alcohol works in synergy with the lidocaine for fast-acting and long-lasting numbing of the pain. The formula also delivers a comfortable heating sensation to soothe and relax the pain and stress away."

The brand's expansion beyond traditional heat wraps into the broader topical pain relief category extends its expertise in therapeutic heat into fast-acting, on-the-go formats designed for modern consumer needs. More broadly, it reflects a shift away from single-mechanism topicals toward a more comprehensive approach that combines fast-acting pain relief with the comfort of therapeutic heat.

The unique dual-action formula is designed to:

Offer deep-penetrating relief beyond surface-level discomfort

Deliver fast-acting relief when discomfort strikes

Provide targeted support at the source of pain

Support everyday movement and recovery

Address common muscle and joint soreness

Together, the formula is designed to deliver more immediate and complete relief than single-ingredient topicals, addressing muscle and joint discomfort in a single application. The new ThermaCare Heat + Max Strength Lidocaine Pain Relief lineup includes:

ThermaCare Heat + Max Strength Lidocaine Gel | SRP: $15.99

A massage-in gel designed for comfort-focused, targeted application. The gel format is ideal for precise use on areas of tension, delivering soothing relief exactly where it's needed, while giving users the freedom to apply more liberally and customize coverage based on the size and location of the affected area.

ThermaCare Heat + Max Strength Lidocaine Roll-On | SRP: $15.99

A no-touch precision rolling applicator designed for controlled, mess-free application. Built for portability and ease of use, it enables accurate delivery directly to areas of discomfort while maintaining a clean, residue-free experience, ideal for active, on-the-go use.

ThermaCare Heat + Max Strength Lidocaine Spray | SRP: $15.99

An easy-to-apply spray designed for fast, broad coverage across larger and hard-to-reach areas of the body. The formula supports flexible application—allowing precise targeting or wider coverage as needed—while maintaining a clean, controlled, no-residue experience, ideal for active use.

Brand Evolution & Design Refresh

As part of this expansion, ThermaCare is also introducing a refreshed brand identity that modernizes its visual expression while reinforcing the trust, clinical credibility, and proven efficacy consumers have relied on for decades. Drawing inspiration from the updated packaging's colors, graphics, and design elements, the new identity presents a more elevated, contemporary approach to pain relief while honoring the brand's legacy as the #1 doctor-recommended heat therapy brand. The refreshed aesthetic will be reflected across packaging, digital platforms, retail environments, and other consumer-facing materials, creating a more cohesive and accessible brand experience.

The ThermaCare Heat + Max Strength Lidocaine Pain Relief collection is available on Amazon and participating retailers nationwide. For more information, visit ThermaCare.com.

About ThermaCare

ThermaCare® is the #1 Doctor Recommended Heat Therapy Brand, dedicated to helping people experience the transformative power of heat for pain relief. As a category leader in heat therapy, ThermaCare harnesses therapeutic heat to address a broad range of pain needs, helping people stay active despite everyday aches and pains. Guided by a vision to unlock the full potential of heat therapy for pain relief, the brand continues to innovate and shape the future of the category. ThermaCare is part of the Bridges Consumer Healthcare portfolio of trusted consumer health brands.

SOURCE ThermaCare