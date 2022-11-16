Thermoelectric Coolers Market Size to Grow by USD 345.32 Million, Growing Adoption in EVs and Luxury Vehicles to be a Key Trend - Technavio

This 120-page report with TOC analyzes the thermoelectric coolers market by type

(general purpose and deep cooling) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe,

Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Thermoelectric Coolers Market: Major Growth Trends and Drivers

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thermoelectric Coolers Market 2022-2026

The report identifies the growing adoption in EVs and luxury vehicles as a major trend in the thermoelectric coolers market. The demand for these thermoelectric coolers in automotive applications is expected to rise, with the rise in focus on the digitization of automobiles. The global automotive industry is shifting toward electric-based propulsion. As a result, the battery temperature of automobiles needs to be regulated. Thermoelectric modules are deployed in temperature control systems to regulate the battery temperature in EVs and HEVs. Hence, factors such as the growing adoption of EVs and autonomous vehicles will fuel the demand for thermoelectric modules.

The thermoelectric coolers market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Strategic initiatives of market vendors

Benefits of thermoelectric coolers over conventional systems

Development of thermoelectric coolers for new application areas

Thermoelectric Coolers Market: Market Segmentation

By type, the general purpose segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing adoption of consumer electronics.

By geography, APAC will occupy 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to factors such as the rise in consumers' willingness to spend on household appliances and consumer electronics, especially in emerging economies, such as India, Thailand, Vietnam, and Hong Kong.

Thermoelectric Coolers Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Align Sourcing LLC - The company offers thermoelectric coolers such as Standard, Miniature Thermoelectric Modules, High Power Density Modules, Center Hole Modules, and Multistage Modules.

The company offers thermoelectric coolers such as Standard, Miniature Thermoelectric Modules, High Power Density Modules, Center Hole Modules, and Multistage Modules. Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Co. Ltd. - The company offers thermoelectric coolers such as Standard thermoelectric cooling module, Micro thermoelectric cooling module, High-temperature thermoelectric cooling module, High Power thermoelectric cooling module, and Center hole thermoelectric cooling module.

The company offers thermoelectric coolers such as Standard thermoelectric cooling module, Micro thermoelectric cooling module, High-temperature thermoelectric cooling module, High Power thermoelectric cooling module, and Center hole thermoelectric cooling module. Ferrotec Holdings Corp. - The company offers thermoelectric coolers such as General Purpose Module, Deep Cooling Module, Thermal Cycling Modules, Telecom Grade Modules, Special Design Modules, and Sealed Modules.

The company offers thermoelectric coolers such as General Purpose Module, Deep Cooling Module, Thermal Cycling Modules, Telecom Grade Modules, Special Design Modules, and Sealed Modules. II VI Inc. - The company offers thermoelectric coolers such as Thermocycler, Single Stage TEC, and Multi Stage TEC.

The company offers thermoelectric coolers such as Thermocycler, Single Stage TEC, and Multi Stage TEC. Kryotherm Co. - The company offers thermoelectric coolers for industrial applications, radio electronics, and domestic cooling devices.

Thermoelectric Coolers Market: Reasons to Buy Thermoelectric Coolers Market Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist thermoelectric coolers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the thermoelectric coolers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the thermoelectric coolers market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of thermoelectric coolers market vendors

Thermoelectric Coolers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 345.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Align Sourcing LLC, Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Co. Ltd., Crystal Ltd., EVERREDTRONICS Ltd., Ferrotec Holdings Corp., Hi Z Technology Inc., HiTech Technologies Inc., II VI Inc., KELK Ltd., Kryotherm Co., Kyocera Corp., Laird Thermal Systems GmbH, Merit Technology Group Co. Ltd., P and N Technology Xiamen Co. Ltd., TE Technology Inc., TEC Microsystems GmbH, Thermion Co., Thermonamic Electronics Jiangxi Corp. Ltd., Wellen Technology Co. Ltd., and Xiamen Hicool Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

