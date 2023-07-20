Thermoformed Plastics Market to grow by USD 10,489.78 million from 2022 to 2027|Diverse applications of thermoformed plastics boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The thermoformed plastics market size is set to grow by USD 10,489.78 million between 2022 and 2027 and register an accelerating CAGR of 5.28%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thermoformed Plastics Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Thermoformed Plastics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Vacuum Formed



Pressure Formed

Application

Food Packaging



Medical



Consumer Products



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the vacuum formed segment is significant during the forecast period. Some of the key end-users of this segment include aerospace, automotive, and packaging. The main applications of the vacuum-formed segment in the aerospace industry include specialized packaging to keep the tool organized. Other various applications of this segment include the manufacturing of seating necessities such as armrests, footwell trays, seat backs, and tray tables, as well as cabin components like big bulkhead separators. Hence, such applications are expected to fuel the growth of the vacuum-formed segment which in turn will drive the thermoformed plastics market during the forecast period.

Thermoformed Plastics Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the thermoformed plastics market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of the vendors of the thermoformed plastics market include Allied Plastics Inc., Amcor Plc, Anchor Packaging LLC, Berry Global Inc., Brentwood Industries Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, D and W Fine Pack, Dart Container Corp., Dordan Manufacturing Co., Fabri Kal Corp., Greiner Packaging International GmbH, JJR ENGINEERING and FABRICATION, Lindar Corp., Penda, Placon Corp., Reynolds Group Ltd., Sabert Corp., Sonoco Products Co., The Jim Pattison Group, and Winpak Ltd.

Vendor Offerings

Anchor Packaging LLC: The company offers thermoformed plastics that are used for making performance a 360 leak-resistant food container which is available in a variety of sizes and shapes.

Berry Global Inc: The company offers thermoformed plastics that are used for making drink cups and lids to meet takeaway drinks requirements including clear, decorated, souvenir, disposable, and reusable varieties.

Coveris Management GmbH: The company offers thermoformed plastics that include containers that are easy to open, easy to close, and are a cost-effective option for reclosable packaging.

Thermoformed Plastics Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Wide applications of thermoformed plastics drive the thermoformed plastics market growth during the forecast period. Some of the key end-user industries which use thermoformed plastics include medical, automotive, and construction industries. The main application of thermoformed plastics is that they are widely used for manufacturing medical disposables and components of medical devices, including medical imaging enclosures, diagnostic equipment components, medical bins, and medical trays. Similarly, thermoformed plastics have various applications in the automotive industry, where they are used for manufacturing sturdy and durable components such as bumpers, air ducts, dashboard assembly, and engine bay panels. Hence, the increasing adoption of thermoformed plastics across several industries in many countries, such as China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil is expected to drive the thermoformed plastics market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The utilization of recycled plastics in thermoform packaging applications is a primary trend in the thermoformed plastics market. The process of collecting waste or scrap plastic and reprocessing it to produce finished products is referred to as recycling of plastic. There is rising use of recycled plastic materials to manufacture thermoformed packaging products which is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period. Due to several concerns, such as environmental degradation caused by improper plastic waste management, it is expected to have an increase in demand for recycled plastics. In the US, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permits the use of recycled PET fibers to manufacture thermoformed plastics. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the thermoformed plastics market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

Stringent regulations and policies are one of the significant challenges impeding the thermoformed plastics market growth. Several regulative authorities, such as the EPA and Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), are enforcing rules and regulations on the use of thermoformed plastics in F and B packaging and medical devices. Additionally, the European Union (EU) has established a framework for the usage of plastics for indirect food additives. Furthermore, thermoformed plastics which are widely used for medical purposes, should comply with the prescribed quality standards laid down by the respective regulatory authority. Hence, such stringent regulations are expected to restrict the use of thermoformed plastics for different applications, which can turn can, hinder the thermoformed plastics market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Thermoformed Plastics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist thermoformed plastics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the thermoformed plastics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the thermoformed plastics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of thermoformed plastics market vendors

Related Reports:

The adhesives and sealants market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 17.33 billion. This adhesives and sealants market report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, and others), end-user (building and construction, paper and packaging, transportation, leather and footwear, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for construction and food packaging applications is driving the market growth.

The melt-blown polypropylene filters market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 980.45 million. This melt-blown polypropylene filters market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (liquid and air), end-user (wastewater treatment, food and beverages, chemical, pharmaceuticals, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for melt-blown polypropylene filters in different end-user industries is driving market growth.

Thermoformed Plastics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,489.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.32 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allied Plastics Inc., Amcor Plc, Anchor Packaging LLC, Berry Global Inc., Brentwood Industries Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, D and W Fine Pack, Dart Container Corp., Dordan Manufacturing Co., Fabri Kal Corp., Greiner Packaging International GmbH, JJR ENGINEERING and FABRICATION, Lindar Corp., Penda, Placon Corp., Reynolds Group Ltd., Sabert Corp., Sonoco Products Co., The Jim Pattison Group, and Winpak Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

