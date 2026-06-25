Thermogenics Scales North American Operations with Strategic Acquisition of Prime Boiler Services

AURORA, ON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Thermogenics, the premier provider of comprehensive Boiler Lifecycle Solutions in North America, announced its formal expansion into Western Canada with the acquisition of Red Deer based Prime Boiler Services. This acquisition establishes a dominant service platform in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, significantly increasing Thermogenics' technical workforce and specialized engineering capabilities.

Pictured left to right: John Bittner, CFO, Thermogenics; Jayne and Calvin Madsen, Founders, Prime Boiler Services; and Bill Baird, President, North American Service. (CNW Group/Thermogenics Inc.)

Thermogenics has been building a North American platform of leading boiler service companies focused on delivering end-to-end Boiler Lifecycle Solutions. The integration of Prime Boiler Services brings together two of the industry's most sophisticated technical teams. With over 35 years of operational excellence, Prime Boiler Services adds five strategic locations and a large cohort of highly trained, safety-first technicians to the Thermogenics network. In addition, Prime's 24/7 service, preventative maintenance, equipment solutions, steam and heating rentals, and parts provide a one-stop-shop to our customers.

This move reinforces Thermogenics' commitment to a technician-led growth model, emphasizing:

Scale and Reach: A combined force of highly skilled steam and heating specialists capable of servicing complex industrial infrastructures across Western Canada.

A combined force of highly skilled steam and heating specialists capable of servicing complex industrial infrastructures across Western Canada. Deep Expertise: Decades of experience in 24/7 service, preventative maintenance, equipment engineering, and large-scale steam rental solutions.

Decades of experience in 24/7 service, preventative maintenance, equipment engineering, and large-scale steam rental solutions. Operational Synergy: The ability to leverage shared technical resources and best practices across a unified North American network.

Eric Madsen, President of Prime Boiler Services, said:

"Prime has always been about taking care of our customers and our people. When we met the Thermogenics team, it was clear we share the same approach to leadership, safety, service, and doing things the right way. Joining Thermogenics gives us the opportunity to keep building on what we started here while bringing even more resources and support to our customers across Western Canada."

"Prime Boiler Services represents the ideal partner for our expansion strategy," said Arif Quraishi, CEO of Thermogenics. "Their team has spent over three decades building a reputation grounded in technical mastery and a safety-first culture. By merging their regional expertise with our national platform, we are creating an unmatched technical powerhouse to support our customers' mission-critical operations."

Prime Boiler Services will continue to operate under its own name as part of the Thermogenics group of companies.

About Thermogenics

Thermogenics is a leading provider of boiler lifecycle solutions in North America, offering boiler service & maintenance, equipment sales, and rental solutions for its customers' mission critical boilers in industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors. With 24/7 factory-trained technician support and its boiler rentals solution set, Thermogenics and its affiliated brands function as a one-stop shop for its customers' most complex steam and heating needs.

Thermogenics is headquartered in Aurora, ON, and operates across North America with locations in Cincinnati, OH, Jacksonville, FL, Orlando, FL, Sioux City, IA, West Hartford, CT, Greensboro, NC, Apache Junction, AZ, Las Vegas, NV, Ottawa, ON, and Hamilton, ON; and now Red Deer, AB with multiple locations across Alberta , British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

SOURCE Thermogenics Inc.