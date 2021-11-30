Thin Client Market Size to Grow by USD 129.39 mn | Cost Reduction to Drive Growth | Technavio

Some of the primary growth drivers for the thin client market are cost reduction, high adoption of energy-efficient systems, and rising infrastructural development, according to Technavio's analysts. However, factors such as easy availability of various substitutes of thin client systems may challenge the market growth.

Market Segmentation Highlights

Based on form factor, the thin client market has been segmented into standalone, with monitor, and mobile segments.

Among these, the standalone segment has experienced significant market share growth.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the thin client market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

, , APAC, , and MEA. 46% of the growth will originate from North America .

of the growth will originate from . The US is a key country for the thin Client Market in North America .

is a key country for the thin Client Market in . The high adoption of energy-efficient systems will drive the thin client market growth in North America during the forecast period.

To learn more about the contribution of each segment, View a Free Sample

Notes:

The thin client market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.04% during the forecast period.

The thin client market is segmented by geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA) and form factor (standalone, with monitor, and mobile).

, , APAC, , and MEA) and form factor (standalone, with monitor, and mobile). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., IGEL Technology GmbH, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

Enterprise Storage Systems Market: The enterprise storage systems market has been segmented by deployment (SAN system, NAS system, and DAS system) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The enterprise storage systems market has been segmented by deployment (SAN system, NAS system, and DAS system) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market: The ergonomic computer equipment market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Thin Client Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.04% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 129.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., IGEL Technology GmbH, Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio