Thin Film Deposition Market Analysis: Trends, Key Issues, Future User Needs and Product Improvements

The "Thin Film Deposition: Trends, Key Issues, Market Analysis" report from The Information Network

CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition) is used to deposit materials in various forms, including monocrystalline, polycrystalline, amorphous, and epitaxial. By subtypes, there are mainly LPCVD (low pressure), PECVD (plasma enhanced), and ALD. PVD deposition techniques include sputtering and eBeam and thermal evaporation.



The CVD process involves mixing the source material with one or more volatile precursors using a plasma to chemically interact and breakdown the source material. The processes use heat with higher pressures leading to a more reproducible film where the film thicknesses could be managed by time/power. These films are more stoichiometric, they are denser and are capable of growing higher quality insulator films. The PVD processing uses a solid precursor metal that is gasified through some electrical energy. The gasified atoms are then transferred to the substrate. These processes manages thicknesses using a quartz crystal rate monitor to control rate and thickness of the film.



ALD films are very conformal approaching 2000:1 aspect ratios, thus providing excellent step coverage over features. The process is repeatable and can grow thinner layers under 10nm thickness predictably. Films include Alumina oxide (AL2O3), Hafnium oxide (HfO2) and Titanium oxide (TiO2). Its use in the semiconductor industry has advanced ALD rapidly in recent years to develop thin, high-K gate dielectric layers.



The PECVD process offers good step coverage over features. Films include Silicon Dioxide (SiO2), Silicon Nitride (Si3N4) and lower stress Oxynitride (SiON) films. The PECVD films offer more flexibility than ALD with higher deposition rates leading to higher throughputs.



This report discusses the technology trends, products, applications, and suppliers of deposition materials and equipment. It also gives insights to suppliers for future user needs and should assist them in long range planning, new product development and product improvement. Market shares and a market forecast for each sector of thin film deposition tools is presented.





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Physical Vapor Deposition

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Sputtering Technology

3.3 Plasma Technology

3.4 Reactor Designs

3.4.1 Long-Throw Deposition

3.4.2 Collimated Sputter Deposition

3.4.3 Showerhead Deposition

3.4.4 Ionized PVD

3.5 Semiconductor Processing

3.6 Targets



Chapter 4 Chemical Vapor Deposition

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Techniques

4.2.1 APCVD

4.2.2 LPCVD

4.2.3 PECVD

4.2.4 HDPCVD

4.2.5 ALD



Chapter 5 Electrochemical Deposition

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Reactor Design

5.3 Challenges

5.4 Additives

5.5 Processing

5.5.1 Superfilling

5.5.2 Aspect Ratios

5.6 Copper Cathodes

5.7 Wet Copper Seed-Layer



Chapter 6 Film Deposition And Film Properties

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dielectric Deposition

6.2.1 Silicon Dioxide

6.2.1.1 Thermal CVD

6.2.1.2 PECVD

6.2.1.3 HDPCVD

6.2.2 Silicon Nitride

6.2.2.1 Thermal CVD

6.2.2.2 PECVD

6.2.2.3 HDPCVD

6.2.3 High-K Dielectrics

6.2.4 Low-K Dielectrics

6.3 Metal Deposition

6.3.1 Aluminum

6.3.2 Tungsten/Tungsten Silicide

6.3.3 Titanium Nitride



Chapter 7 Vendor Issues

7.1 Introduction

7.2 450mm Processing

7.3 Integrated Processing

7.4 Copper

7.5 Metrology

7.6 ESD

7.7 Parametric Test



Chapter 8 Market Forecast

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Key Issues

8.2.1 Interconnect Architectures

8.2.1.1 Logic (MPU/ASIC)

8.2.1.2 Memory (Flash)

8.2.2 Processing Trends

8.2.2.1 Dielectric Film Trends

8.2.2.2 Barrier Film Trends

8.2.2.3 Conductor Film Trends

8.2.3 Through-Si-Via (TSV), 3d Stacking Technology

8.2.3.1 Introduction

8.2.3.2 Through Si Via Technologies

8.2.4 Emerging Interconnect Solutions

8.2.4.1 Overview

8.2.4.2 Cu Replacements

8.3 Market Forecast Assumptions

8.4 Market Forecast

8.4.1 Chemical Vapor Deposition

8.4.2 Physical Vapor Deposition

8.4.3 Copper Electroplating Market

8.4.4 Atomic Layer Deposition Market





Source: The Information Network

